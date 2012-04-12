Florida neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, a case that has spawned a national discussion about race, gun rights and the broad reach of self-defense laws across the United States.

