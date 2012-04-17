* Defendant had contacted judge's husband's law partner
* Judge may step aside by Friday
* Raises questions about Zimmerman's bond hearing
By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla., April 17 A Florida judge will
decide this week whether to step down from the second-degree
murder trial of George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch
volunteer charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon
Martin.
Circuit Judge Jessica Recksiedler disclosed last week that
her husband's law partner previously had been contacted by
Zimmerman seeking representation. Zimmerman's lawyer, Mark
O'Mara, on Monday filed a motion asking Recksiedler to recuse
herself.
Recksiedler is on temporary assignment from the Florida
Supreme Court, hearing oral arguments at the Fifth District
Court of Appeal in Daytona Beach, Florida. She will issue a
written order by Friday on the recusal motion, according to a
court news release issued on Tuesday.
A bond hearing is set for Zimmerman on Friday. The court
spokesman was unavailable to comment on Tuesday on whether that
hearing would go forward as scheduled if another judge takes
over the case.
In what the court spokesman previously acknowledged was an
unusual decision, a different judge at Zimmerman's first
appearance on Thursday sealed all court records filed in the
case after that date.
Martin was killed Feb. 26 after he went to a convenience
store to buy snacks before watching the NBA All-Star game on
television.
As he walked through a gated residential community where he
was staying with his father and father's fiancee, Martin, a
black teen, was spotted by Zimmerman, a white Hispanic.
Prosecutors allege Zimmerman profiled Martin, disregarded police
instructions, confronted and then killed Martin with a single
gunshot to the chest.
Zimmerman has claimed self-defense in the shooting in the
central Florida town of Sanford. Police initially failed to
arrest him or charge him with any crime because Florida's
so-called "Stand Your Ground" law allows individuals who feel
threatened in a public place to use lethal force in
self-defense.
(Editing By Tom Brown and Eric Walsh)