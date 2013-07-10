SANFORD, Fla., July 10 Former neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman told a Florida judge on Wednesday he will not take the stand to testify during his trial on second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin.

Zimmerman's decision came as his defense team wrapped up its case in the closely watched murder trial, which began on June 10 in Sanford, Florida. (Reporting by Kevin Gray and Tom Brown)