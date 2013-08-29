MIAMI Aug 29 Florida officials trying to
eradicate the Giant African Land Snail, one of the world's most
destructive invasive species, plan to deploy a new weapon in the
battle - Labrador retrievers.
State agriculture authorities say they hope the dogs will
add to their success in fighting an infestation of the slimy
snails, which were first spotted by a homeowner nearly two years
ago and quickly swept through the Miami area.
On Wednesday, officials said that since the start of an
aggressive extermination campaign they have collected 128,000 of
the snails, which can grow as big as rats and devour plants as
well as stucco and plaster in a hunt for calcium they need to
grow their big shells. In large numbers, the snails can cause
extensive structural damage to buildings.
"We see a lot of strange things in Florida and this one
makes the top of the list," said Florida Agriculture
Commissioner Adam Putnam. "It is a very serious pest."
Putnam said $6 million has been spent so far to eradicate
the munching mollusks, which may have been introduced to Florida
by a Miami Santeria group, a religion with West African and
Caribbean roots that was found in 2012 to be using the snails in
its rituals.
The snails can carry a parasitic rat lungworm that can cause
illness in humans, including a form of meningitis, although no
such cases have been identified in the United States.
To stamp out the snails, a team of 45 people regularly fans
out across Miami, sometimes using rakes and getting down on
their hands and knees to hunt for them.
The snail fighters are also using bait, chemical treatments
and experimental traps to root out the mollusks, helped by phone
calls from local residents who report sightings.
Joining them soon will be canine detectors, including a
Labrador retriever being trained to sniff out the snails.
"They're very good at detecting the Giant African Land
Snail," said Richard Gaskalla, the head of plant industry at the
Florida Agriculture Department. "So we're building four-legged
technology into this program as quickly as we can."
The Giant African Land Snail has no natural predator, posing
a challenge to eradication efforts. But it can give off a strong
odor that dogs can be trained to detect.
Officials showed off a black Lab named Bear who is expected
to soon wrap up his three-month training and start accompanying
the snail hunters. Two other Labradors are also expected to be
trained, they said.
Officials say they believe they have contained the snails to
the Miami area.
Gaskalla said the program was showing success, with a sharp
drop in numbers found.
"The number of detections this last year were in the
thousands; now they are down to around 200 to 300 a week," he
said.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)