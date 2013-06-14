June 13 An outdoor deck at a Miami sports bar partially collapsed late on Thursday, spilling dozens of people into the water and critically injuring three, ABC News reported.

About 100 people were on the deck at Shucker's Bar and Grill when it collapsed, Miami Dade Fire and Rescue spokesman Lieutenant Eugene Germain told ABC News. Calls to Miami Dade Fire and Rescue by Reuters were not immediately returned. (Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)