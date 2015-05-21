MIAMI May 21 Florida officials have resumed
raising some of the hundreds of thousands of tires dumped off
its shores decades ago during an unsuccessful attempt to create
an artificial reef.
Between one and two million tires were piled in the waters
around Florida in the 1970s, but coral and fish never took to
them as hoped, according to Allison Schutes manager of the Trash
Free Seas program at the Washington-based Ocean Conservancy. Now
they are causing other problems.
"The ocean has ever-changing currents and storms, and
they're moving around and smothering and killing natural coral,"
she said.
The cleanup effort, which began again last week, is focused
on the artificial Osborne Reef, a massive pile of about 700,000
tires dropped near Fort Lauderdale by dozens of boats in 1972,
said Pat Quinn, a Broward County natural resource specialist
overseeing the cleanup.
The Florida legislature authorized $2 million for the work
in 2007 and military divers began in 2008, exhuming nearly
62,000 from their watery graves, according to the Florida
Department of Environmental Protection.
Yet the effort stalled as divers, who were tethered to the
surface wearing heavy suits, were called away over the years
amid more urgent duties.
"We were fighting two wars, and there were natural
disasters," Quinn said. "When the earthquake happened in Haiti
it was the same team who helped clear the port," he added
referring to damaged piers vital for offloading relief supplies.
With a remaining $1.6 million, Florida officials hope to
raise another 90,000 tires over the next two years. The tires,
which were dumped before recycling was possible, will be trucked
across the state to Florida's west coast and burned for energy
at a Wheelebrator Technologies renewable waste plant near Tampa,
owned by private equity firm Energy Capital Partners.
Still, more a half million will remain, partially buried on
the sea floor.
Tires have also been used in artificial reefs off New York,
California, and North Carolina as well as Malaysia, Indonesia
and Australia. In most cases, such efforts were halted after
tires were found to be unstable.
In Florida, leftover tires from the initial cleanup could be
more problematical. They're harder to pull up and have spread
further apart, making the past technique of bundling a few dozen
together and hauling them to the surface useless.
"It gets really expensive," Quinn said. "We'll have to
rethink our whole methodology."
