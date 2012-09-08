* Florida among most tight-fisted states for compensation
* New rules put premium on computer access for the jobless
* Labor Department investigating complaints about state
By Tom Brown
MIAMI, Sept 7 Times look set to get tougher for
the unemployed in Florida and the grim outlook has nothing to do
with Friday's bleak U.S. jobs report.
It's because Florida is doubling down on revised procedures,
introduced last year under Republican Governor Rick Scott, that
workers' rights groups say have made it more difficult for
Floridians to access unemployment benefits.
The state, already saddled with what critics describe as an
increasingly frayed social safety net, ranks among the stingiest
in the country when it comes to providing jobless benefits for
the unemployed.
The changes under Scott include an online-only application
process, since the option of applying for compensation by
telephone has been eliminated. And there is also a requirement
that applicants complete a 45-question online exam that tests
reading, math and research skills.
The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating the changes,
based on a complaint filed in May by the National Employment Law
Project and Florida Legal Services.
But new rules, from the agency that runs the state's
unemployment insurance system, could soon make life even more
difficult for unemployed Floridians without easy access to a
computer.
James Miller, a spokesman for the Florida Department of
Economic Opportunity, said the rules will require anyone
registering for work or unemployment benefits to provide the
state and their employers with an individual private e-mail
address.
"Unless a claimant has a language barrier or impediment or
disability preventing use of a computer, they will be required
to provide an e-mail address," Miller told Reuters.
"DEO is happy to assist those with any barriers to using a
computer," he added.
Valory Greenfield, an attorney for the nonprofit Florida
Legal Services, said the new requirement was a red flag for
advocates for the unemployed. The DEO has already been "using
every method in the book to trip people up" and to actively
discourage them from filing for unemployment compensation, she
said.
"NOT DESIGNED TO HELP"
"The idea that benefits might be contingent on providing
this e-mail ... and getting in touch exclusively by electronic
means, is really what's a concern to us," Greenfield said.
George Wentworth of the National Employment Law Project also
voiced concerns about growing obstacles to unemployment
insurance in Florida, saying the benefits system was especially
deficient for people who don't have computers or are not
computer literate.
"It seems as though it's been designed with the specific
intent of discouraging workers from accessing benefits that
they've earned," he said.
James Taylor, 49, an unemployed sales and executive
management professional in the state capital Tallahassee, agreed
that Florida's online unemployment benefits and job search
program was anything but user-friendly. He spoke in a phone
interview immediately after completing a bi-weekly online
check-in with the system, recently dubbed "Reemployment
Assistance."
"It doesn't seem designed to help generate new jobs but to
keep me from being able to collect my unemployment," Taylor
said. "The system is not designed to help the individual," he
said. "It's just designed to fill a blank in any form."
Randy Brazer, an unemployed 42-year-old hospital and health
care administrator based in Miami, said she too found the online
benefits process cumbersome at best. "It's a fraudulent system,"
she said.
Brazer complained she had been denied four weeks of benefit
pay because of failing to meet a deadline for taking the
45-question skills test.
"It's truly a caveat in the system to prevent people from
accessing benefits," she added, saying she did not receive any
clear notice or instructions about the need to complete the test
as part of her application process.
"I lost four weeks of money, that's almost $1,000 of
benefits," Brazer said.
"They're scamming people," added Alba Giampino, a
45-year-old administrative assistant who recently got off
employment after finding work at a hospital in Tampa. She too
said she had been denied several weeks of unemployment
compensation for failing to complete the skills test, without
being told she could be penalized for not doing so.
U.S. Labor Department records show that just 16 percent of
eligible unemployed Floridians receive state jobless benefits.
That puts it in a tie with South Dakota for last place out of 50
states and the District of Colombia, which holds second place at
17 percent.