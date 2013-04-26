(Adds missing word "on" in paragraph 5)
By Tom Brown
MIAMI, April 25 The U.S. Department of Labor has
ordered Florida to improve access to jobless benefits for people
with disabilities or limited English proficiency in a ruling
that could help make the state's unemployment insurance program
more accessible to everyone, employment rights and legal
advocacy groups said on Thursday.
"This is a huge victory," Valory Greenfield, an attorney for
the non-profit Florida Legal Services, said of the Labor
Department ruling.
"It's our expectation that this decision will have
implications for the way Florida continues to implement its
program with respect to all kinds of groups of people,"
Greenfield said.
Under revised procedures introduced in 2011, Florida
requires everyone who applies for unemployment benefits to do so
online and to complete a 45-question online exam that tests
reading, math and research skills before they can receive a
check.
The Labor Department's Civil Rights Center has been
investigating the changes, based on a complaint filed by the
National Employment Law Project and Florida Legal Services. In
an initial determination, made public on Thursday, the
department found that some of the more onerous online procedures
may have opened the door to civil rights violations involving
people with language and disability barriers.
"The way it's been operating does in fact violate certain
federal discrimination laws," said George Wentworth, a senior
staff attorney with the National Employment Law Project.
Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity, which
administers the state's jobless benefits program, denied any
legal violations. It said in a brief statement that the changes
introduced in 2011 "conformed to federal law and regulations."
Florida was working, however, to improve jobless aid, it said.
A Labor Department spokesperson said the federal government
and Florida were now working together "to ensure that all
persons who have limited English language proficiency or have
disabilities, and who are eligible for unemployment
compensation, have fair and meaningful access to those
benefits."
Under a timeline laid out in its preliminary ruling, Florida
was given 60 days beginning on April 5 to reach voluntary
compliance with the ruling or face civil action by the U.S.
Attorney General's Office and the potential loss of federal
funding.
The ruling also provided a list of proposed remedies to fix
some of the problems in Florida, which has a large population of
people for whom English is not their primary language.
A separate, broader complaint filed with the Labor
Department over the revisions to Florida's unemployment benefits
program is still pending. Greenfield said the preliminary ruling
was sure to set some precedent and influence other states
considering online-only systems like Florida's.
"We think this signals a blueprint," she said. "It's telling
these states, including Florida, that if you're going to do this
you have to do it in a thoughtful way and protect people's
rights."
She did not elaborate, but Florida ranks among the most
tight-fisted states in the country when it comes to providing
jobless benefits for the unemployed.
The average unemployment benefit paid to recipients in
Florida was just $231 a week last year. Only Alabama and
Mississippi paid out less in average weekly jobless aid.
Florida also ranks among the lowest in the nation when it
comes to the number of eligible people receiving jobless
benefits. In Florida these benefits are available for only 19
weeks compared with 26 weeks in most other states.
(Editing by Christopher Wilson)