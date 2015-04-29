ORLANDO, April 29 High-wire performer Nik Wallenda completed another death-defying stunt pacing untethered atop the new 400-foot (122 m) high Orlando Eye on Wednesday morning, inaugurating a new observation Ferris wheel as it slowly spun towards him.

The record-setting aerial walk, aired live on NBC's "Today" program, was his first public walk without the use of a balancing pole.

Wallenda braved rain and storm clouds nearby, making the short walk with arms outstretched in just a few minutes without incident at the attraction, owned by Merlin Entertainments Plc .

Wallenda, 36, who has recently traversed cables spanning the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls and two Chicago skyscrapers, said he practiced pacing and walking in slippery conditions without a pole, in his bid to achieve another Guinness world record.

"I've done a lot of practice in wet conditions. I trained in the rain. My grip is okay," he told NBC shortly before beginning the walk.

Wallenda mounted the attraction just like any other passenger aboard one of the rotating glass cabins. Once at the top, he climbed onto the roof of the capsule and down an emergency ladder before beginning the walk along a six-inch-wide moving wheel rim spinning towards him at the rate of one mile per hour (1.6 km per hour).

He was not be able to pause or slow down, and had to climb around steel structural pieces on and between the capsules that passed by.

The Orlando Eye, which allows guests to walk around and take in 360-degree views from glass capsules, is nearly identical to the 15-year-old London Eye, a popular attraction in the United Kingdom.

Orlando's version opens to the public on Monday, coinciding with the launch of five other new attractions in Orlando's tourist corridor.

Besides the Eye, new attractions include the world's tallest drop ride at 460 feet (140 m), and a 500-foot (152 m) high roller coaster. (Writing by David Adams; Editing by Susan Heavey)