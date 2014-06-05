By Zachary Fagenson
MIAMI, June 5 Researchers at Florida Atlantic
University plan to anchor turbines in the Gulf Stream's
fast-moving waters off the state's east coast to test whether
ocean currents can be converted into electricity.
The project will be carried out with the support of the
Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management (BEOM), which for the
first time has leased out federal waters as a test site.
"The Gulf Stream contains a tremendous amount of energy, and
this technology offers exciting potential to expand the nation's
renewable energy portfolio," BOEM Acting Director Walter
Cruickshank said in a press release this week announcing the
deal.
Near the end of the summer, scientists will begin anchoring
buoys equipped with a variety of sensors to the ocean floor, in
about 900 feet (300 meters) of water some 12 nautical miles off
the Florida coast near Fort Lauderdale.
The equipment will monitor the strength of the currents
around the clock.
Scientists will then conduct additional testing with a
prototype turbine to determine how much electricity could be
produced by the currents, said Sue Skemp, executive director of
FAU's Southeast National Marine Renewable Energy Center.
The Gulf Stream is a massive ocean current that runs north
from the southern tip of Florida to the Canadian coast before
turning east and heading across the ocean as the North Atlantic
current.
It comes closest to shore near south Florida, making it an
ideal location to test tether turbines to harness the current,
which moves at about 5.4 kilometers per hour (3.36 miles per
hour) according to a 2012 University of Massachusetts study.
Ocean currents are more reliable than fickle winds,
according to the BOEM, and could potentially provide up to 35
percent of Florida's energy needs.
Researchers say the project is still in its early stages but
hope the tests will help them understand how and where to place
the turbines.
"It's going to depend on the types of devices, the design
aspects and the performance levels they can obtain," Skemp said.
