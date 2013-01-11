UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 11 CDC weekly report: * CDC says 47 states report widespread flu activity * CDC says 24 states, New York City experienced "high-activty" in flu-like
illnesses in week ending January 5 * Of all U.S. Regions, only southwest, California have 'normal' flu activity -
CDC * CDC says 7.3 percent of all deaths in U.S. last week from pneumonia, flu;
above epidemic threshold of 7.2 percent * CDC says 20 influenza-related pediatric deaths so far in 2012-2013 season
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources