Jan 11 CDC weekly report: * CDC says 47 states report widespread flu activity * CDC says 24 states, New York City experienced "high-activty" in flu-like

illnesses in week ending January 5 * Of all U.S. Regions, only southwest, California have 'normal' flu activity -

CDC * CDC says 7.3 percent of all deaths in U.S. last week from pneumonia, flu;

above epidemic threshold of 7.2 percent * CDC says 20 influenza-related pediatric deaths so far in 2012-2013 season