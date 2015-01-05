CHICAGO Jan 5 Flu is widespread in 43 U.S.
states, up from 36 states in the prior week, the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday.
Six children died from the flu during the last full week in
December, bringing the total flu deaths to 21 this season, the
report showed.
Last week the CDC reported for the first time that deaths
from flu and pneumonia reached an epidemic level, comprising 6.8
percent of all deaths. That figure slipped slightly below the
epidemic level in this week's report, the CDC said.
"Last week was the first week that this particular number
exceeded the epidemic threshold, but we've been in a flu
epidemic for weeks now," said Dr. Michael Jhung, medical officer
in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Influenza
Division.
The statistic is just one of many clues the CDC uses to
gauge the severity of flu in the United States, which has a
widespread outbreak - or an epidemic - every year.
Jhung reviews several factors when determining whether the
flu season has started, suggesting the nation is in a period of
epidemic. Initially, he considers the percentage of positive flu
tests. When that exceeds 10 percent for 2 weeks, the season is
starting. That happened around mid-November this season.
He also looks at the proportion of patients seeking care for
influenza-related illnesses. When that exceeds 2 percent of
visits, it is another sign of a flu epidemic.
This season, flu watchers are keenly focusing on hospital
admissions because the current vaccine may not be a good match
for the most common seasonal flu strain circulating in the
United States known as influenza A (H3N2) virus.
Flu seasons dominated by H3N2 tend to have higher overall
hospitalization rates and more flu-related deaths, especially
among older people and very young children compared with flu
seasons dominated by the H1N1 virus or influenza B viruses.
In the latest CDC report, flu hospitalizations, a key
measure of severity, have reached 12.6 per 100,000 for all ages.
Last season, the rate was 5.8 per 100,000 and in 2012, the most
recent season dominated by H2N3, the rate was 8.1 percent.
"We are above that now," Jhung said, suggesting this flu
season "is at least as severe as 2012 was."
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Richard Chang)