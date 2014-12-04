Dec 4 The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday it is too late to make new flu vaccines for the current flu season that could better protect against the predominant flu virus that is circulating in the United States.

On Wednesday, the CDC sent a special advisory to doctors noting that one component of this year's flu vaccine was only partially protective against the predominant flu virus, known as influenza A (H3N2), which has mutated since the current flu shots were made.

The CDC's director, Dr Thomas Frieden, said it takes about four months to make a new flu vaccine even using newer cell-based vaccine manufacturing technologies, which would be too late for the current flu season. He urged people who have not been vaccinated to still get a flu shot because he said the virus could change again and the virus could offer protection from other strains contained in the shot.

CDC is also urging people to seek medical help if they become severely ill with the flu and ask their doctors for an antiviral flu medication, such as Roche's Tamiflu or GlaxoSmithKline's Relenza. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Christian Plumb)