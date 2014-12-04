(Adds details from CDC call, expert interview, byline)
By Julie Steenhuysen
Dec 4 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said on Thursday it is too late to make new flu
vaccines for the current flu season that could better protect
against the predominant flu virus now circulating in the United
States.
On Wednesday, the CDC sent an advisory to doctors noting
that one component of this year's flu vaccine was only partially
protective against the predominant flu virus, known as influenza
A (H3N2), which has mutated since the current flu shots were
made.
CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden said it takes four months to
make a new flu vaccine even using newer cell-based technologies,
too long to be helpful in the current flu season.
Past seasons dominated by H3N2 strains of flu have been
severe, and the worry is that without a good match in this
year's flu shot, many people could be hospitalized or die from
flu this year.
Frieden encouraged people who have not been vaccinated to
get a flu shot because it could still offer partial protection
against the mutated H3N2 virus and good protection from other
strains that might become predominant later this year. CDC
testing shows the vaccine offers good protection from about half
of the H3N2 flu strains circulating, as well as H1N1 and
influenza B strains.
CDC is urging people to seek medical help if they become
severely ill with the flu and ask for an antiviral medication,
such as Roche's Tamiflu or GlaxoSmithKline's
Relenza.
Some experts question the CDC's methodology for predicting
whether flu shots will work.
"No one really knows what is going on here with the flu
strains and the match using the current methods," said Michael
Osterholm, an infectious disease expert from the University of
Minnesota.
In a 2011 paper, Osterholm found flu shots only protected
about 59 percent of the population. "For all we know, this
vaccine may work as well as it does every other year."
Dr. Richard Zimmerman of the University of Pittsburgh
Medical Center, however, said that, while not perfect, the
methods offer "a reasonable proxy" for what will happen.
Zimmerman said a drift in the H3N2 component of the flu shot
is "unwelcome news" for anyone who cares for the elderly, who
are most at risk during flu seasons. He still recommends
vaccination: "You do what you can do to protect yourself."
(Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Jonathan Oatis)