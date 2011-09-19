* Study shows swift impact of change in flu vaccine policy
* US now recommends flu shots for all over 6 months of age
Sept 19 Recommending that all U.S. preschoolers
get a flu shot cut visits to the emergency department for
flu-like illness by more than a third, U.S. and Canadian
researchers said on Monday in a study that showed the direct
impact of vaccination policy changes on flu transmission.
The researchers used real-time data from hospital emergency
departments in Boston and Montreal to study the impact of a
2006 change in the United States to recommend flu vaccinations
among children aged 2 to 4.
Children this age are a major source of flu transmission.
In Canada, health authorities did not change flu vaccine
recommendations to include these children until 2010.
"The differences in the U.S. and Canadian policies created
conditions for a natural experiment for evaluating the effects
of U.S. policy change in the target age group," said John
Brownstein of Children's Hospital Boston, who worked on the
study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Brown said using hospital-based data allowed the team to
assess the effects of policy changes much more quickly than
traditional studies, which focused on counting the number of
vaccine doses administered.
For the study, the researchers compared data on 114,657
emergency department visits for flu-like illness at Children's
Hospital Boston and Montreal Children's Hospital from 2000 to
2009, the period just prior to the H1N1 flu pandemic.
They found emergency department visits for flu-like
symptoms fell by 34 percent at Children's Hospital Boston
compared with Montreal Children's after the 2006 U.S. policy
change.
Older children also benefited, with rates of flu-like
illness dropping between 11 and 18 percent in Boston compared
with Montreal.
The team said vaccinating preschoolers may have cut the
spread of the virus to their older siblings, or the change
could have motivated families to vaccinate older children as
well.
The findings offer a new approach to studying the impact of
changes in flu policy, the team said.
Some 115 U.S. children and teens died from flu last year,
and many of those deaths occurred among healthy children who
had not gotten a flu shot, U.S. health officials last week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now
recommends that everyone older than six months of age get a flu
shot.
