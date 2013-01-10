By Ransdell Pierson and Caroline Humer
Jan 10 This year's early and potentially severe
flu season has created shortages of the children's formulation
of the leading treatment and most forms of the top-selling flu
vaccine in the United States, according to their manufacturers.
Roche Holding AG told Reuters late on Wednesday
that it had a shortage of the liquid formulation of Tamiflu,
which is used mainly to slow down or stop the symptoms of the
flu in children already infected with the virus.
Roche said the company had informed wholesalers and
distributors in recent weeks that they would face temporary
delays in shipments. Pharmacists can create a substitute oral
formulation by dissolving Tamiflu capsules into a sweet liquid,
according to Tara Iannuccillo, spokeswoman for Roche's Genentech
unit, which makes Tamiflu.
Sanofi SA, the largest flu vaccine provider in the
United States, said on Thursday that it had sold out of four of
its six formulations of its Fluzone seasonal flu vaccine due to
the unanticipated late-season demand for vaccines.
"At this point we are not able to make any more vaccine
because we are gearing up for next year's vaccine," said Michael
Szumera, a spokesman for Sanofi.
Most of the United States is nearing peak levels seen during
moderately severe flu seasons, according to the Centers for
Disease Control in Atlanta. As of last Friday, the percentage of
people seeing health care providers for influenza had increased
for the previous four consecutive weeks to 5.6 percent. That
compares with 2.2 percent the previous year when flu was mild.
"We are hearing of spot shortages. Given the time in our flu
season, it isn't surprising. People who haven't been vaccinated
and want to get the vaccine may have to look in several places
for it," CDC spokesman Tom Skinner said on Thursday
It is not unusual to run out mid season during a moderate to
severe season, which is what this year looks like, he said.
The South and Southeast were the earliest regions to report
flu activity picking up in November, but it is now seen
throughout much of the country. The vaccines that are available
this year are a fairly good match to the strains of the flu that
are circulating, a CDC spokesman said recently. It takes about
two weeks for the vaccines to provide protection.
According to the CDC, the manufacturers planned to produce
137 million doses of the vaccine and as of late last year, 112
million people had been vaccinated.
Sanofi produces 60 million of those doses and
GlaxoSmithKline PLC had planned to produce 25 million
doses.
A spokesman for GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday it expected
to have the vaccine available until mid-February.
WALGREEN FLU SHOTS UP
Walgreen Co., which provides flu shots in some of
its pharmacy locations, said on Wednesday that it had given 5.7
million flu shots so far this flu season, up from 5.3 million in
the prior year.
"We've kept our reimbursement rates the same, so we are
making a consistent level of profitability on flu shots,"
Walgreen's President of Pharmacy, Health and Wellness Kermit
Crawford said after the company's annual shareholder meeting in
Chicago. Walgreens is the largest distributor of flu vaccines in
the United States other than the government
Walgreen is reimbursed by health insurers such as
UnitedHealth Group, Wellpoint Inc. and Aetna
Inc., whose profitability can be hurt by the flu because
of such reimbursements to pharmacies, doctors and other
providers for vaccines and treatments.
Aetna said this week it has seen a spike in flu cases this
year but it is not resulting in more inpatient admissions and it
is budgeting about $40 million to $50 million for a normal flu
season. That compares with $100 million it spent during the H1N1
flu, or avian flu, season in 2009.
"We don't see this flu season, even at its worst, getting
close to that number," Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini said during
Tuesday's J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco.
Inpatient admissions often help hospital results during flu
outbreaks, analysts have said.