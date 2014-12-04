BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Dec 3 A sampling of flu cases so far this season suggests the current flu vaccine may not be a good match for the seasonal flu strain currently circulating in the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.
The U.S. health agency issued a health advisory to doctors noting that flu virus samples the agency took from Oct. 1 through Nov. 22, showed that just under half were a good match for the current influenza A flu strain contained in the current H3N2lu shots for 2014-2015, suggesting the virus has drifted.
In past seasons when the influenza A strain has mutated, the vaccine has been less effective, the CDC said in the advisory.
The CDC is stressing that doctors should be prepared to use antiviral medications when needed. These include Roche's Tamiflu and GlaxoSmithKline's Relenza.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: