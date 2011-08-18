* Flu strains this year same as last
* Flu shots among health care workers up, just a bit
* Vaccination rate among pregnant women held steady
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Aug 18 For the second year in a row,
U.S. health experts are urging all Americans to get a flu shot,
even though the circulating strains of flu have not changed
since the 2010-2011 flu season.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on
Thursday the recommendation applied to everyone over 6 months
of age -- even those who got flu shots last year against the
same flu strains.
This year's vaccine protects against H1N1 swine flu and two
other flu strains called H3N2 and influenza B.
The CDC said it was possible that immunity provided from
last year's flu shots -- which included the H1N1 pandemic flu
strain -- may have faded.
The new recommendations from the CDC's Advisory Committee
on Immunization Practices, which were published in the agency's
weekly report on death and disease, also cover Sanofi-Aventis'
(SASY.PA) newly approved Fluzone Intradermal vaccine for adults
aged 18 to 64.
The vaccine, which uses a short needle and delivers the
vaccine into the skin rather than the muscle, can be used as an
alternative to traditional vaccines.
Eventually this season, the CDC officials said, the five
companies that make flu vaccine for the U.S. market expect to
provide 166 million doses of vaccine. That compares with 157
million doses distributed last year.
In addition to Sanofi-Aventis, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L),
Novartis NOVN.VX, AstraZeneca (AZN.L) unit MedImmune, and CSL
(CSL.AX) make flu vaccine for the U.S. market.
'PLENTY OF VACCINE'
"There is plenty of vaccine for anyone who wants to get
vaccinated this year," Dr. Carolyn Bridges of the CDC's
National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases said
in a telephone briefing.
Children aged 6 months to age 8 who are getting a flu shot
for the first time will need two flu shots -- given at least a
month apart -- to build up immunity, according to the CDC
recommendations.
But children in that age group who were vaccinated last
year will need only one flu shot.
Separately, the CDC released data on two studies looking at
vaccination rates among healthcare personnel and pregnant women
that suggested the CDC had more work ahead convincing people to
get flu shots.
In one study, conducted by the CDC and the RAND
Corporation, researchers saw only a slight increase in the
immunization rates of healthcare personnel to 63.5 percent in
the 2010-2011 flu season from 62 percent the prior season.
Doctors and hospital workers had the highest vaccination
rates, and mandates made a difference. Among the 13 percent of
those surveyed who said their employers required them to get a
flu shot, 98 percent had been vaccinated.
A second study of vaccination rates among pregnant women
found 49 percent had been vaccinated during the past flu
season, about the same rate as during the 2009 flu pandemic.
Pregnant women and their babies are at higher risk of
severe flu complications, While the study showed no gains over
the prior year, researchers were pleased the same level of
coverage was achieved after fears of pandemic flu had
subsided.
