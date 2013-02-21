* Protection even lower among people 65 and older
* Officials say findings underscore need for better vaccines
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Feb 21 A U.S. government analysis of
this season's flu vaccine suggests it was effective in only 56
percent of people who got the shot, and it largely failed to
protect the elderly against an especially deadly strain
circulating during flu season.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the
findings underscore the need for more effective weapons in the
fight against influenza, which kills between 3,000 and 50,000
people in the United States each year depending on the severity
of the flu season.
"We simply need a better vaccine against influenza, one that
works better and lasts longer," CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden
said in a statement on Thursday.
Experts generally estimate the effectiveness of flu vaccines
to be between 50 percent and 70 percent, but this vaccine
appears to have fallen on the low side of that range.
The vaccine did cut the risk of medical visits caused by
either influenza A or influenza B by 56 percent, according to
the study published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly
Report.
It was more effective against influenza B, protecting 67
percent of those who were vaccinated. Against the influenza A
(H3N2) strain, the vaccine protected only 47 percent.
The protective benefits of the vaccine against influenza B
were consistent across age groups. That was not the case with
the influenza A (H3N2) component of the vaccine, which protected
46 percent to 58 percent of people aged 6 months to 64 years,
but only 9 percent of those 65 and older, a finding that was
statistically insignificant.
The estimates are based on studies of 2,697 children and
adults enrolled in the U.S. Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness
Network between Dec. 3 and Jan. 19. The CDC said those estimates
may change by the end of the flu season, when more people have
been sampled.
Even so, the findings suggest that a large group of elderly
people, who are consistently the most vulnerable to influenza,
were unprotected during this year's flu season.
POOR IMMUNE RESPONSE TO VACCINES
One possible explanation may be that in older individuals,
the immune system often produces a less robust immune response
to vaccines, or to any infection.
CDC experts suggested that poor immune response to the
influenza A (H3N2) component of the vaccine may help explain why
the elderly were not protected, but said in the report the
findings "should not discourage future vaccination by persons
aged 65 years (or older), who are at greater risk for more
severe cases and complications from influenza."
Dr. Joseph Bresee, a flu expert at the CDC, said overall the
vaccine worked "OK," but it is not fully clear why people over
65 responded poorly.
"Part of it is they are elderly and they respond less
vigorously to vaccines. But it appears that some of the people,
at least, developed a less robust response to this particular
antigen," he said, referring to the H3N2 component of the flu
vaccine.
"Why that is, I don't think we know yet. We're looking at it
closely," he said.
Bresee said most of the elderly in the study took
conventional flu vaccine, and not the high-dose version
developed by vaccine giant Sanofi to address issues of
poor immune responses in the elderly.
"We'd love to be able to look at the question of whether it
is actually more effective or not. We just don't have enough use
yet," he said.
Sanofi said it shipped 6 million doses of the special
formulation for the elderly, but it did not have information on
how many of the doses were used, or whether any had been used by
patients in the study.
What is clear, Bresee said, is the need for the elderly who
get sick with flu symptoms to seek treatment with antiviral
medications, such as Roche Holding Ag's Tamiflu, which
can reduce the severity of their illness.
CDC noted that vaccine effectiveness has been known to vary
based on a number of factors including virus type, age, the
particular flu season and variations in an individual's
immunity.
"Although it's far from perfect, flu vaccination is by far
the best tool we have to protect from flu," Frieden said.
BETTER VACCINES
Frieden said the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services as well as pharmaceutical companies are working to
produce better vaccines. Efforts include the use of genetic
engineering to develop more potent and more modern flu vaccines,
with the hope of ultimately developing a universal flu vaccine
that could protect against all strains of flu. Experts predict
that could be possible within eight to 10 years.
"It's going to be hard but it's well worth the effort,"
Frieden said.
Already there are signs of change. In November, the Swiss
drugmaker Novartis won U.S. Food and Drug
Administration approval for Flucelvax, a seasonal flu vaccine
grown in animal cell cultures instead of live chicken eggs, a
speedier and more reliable process that could help build
stockpiles in the event of a pandemic.
In December, GlaxoSmithKline won FDA approval for a
new seasonal flu shot called Fluarix that protects against four
strains of seasonal flu - known as a quadrivalent vaccine -
instead of three strains, known as a trivalent vaccine. The
announcement followed the approval last February of
AstraZeneca's four-strain flu nasal spray made by the
company's MedImmune unit. Current vaccines tackled two A strains
and one B strain. The quadrivalent vaccines will add an
additional B strain.
Last month, the FDA approved the first gene-based flu
vaccine developed by privately held Protein Sciences Corp, which
uses genetic engineering to grow portions of the virus in insect
cells.
"What we're looking at is really incremental improvements,
because if we could make the breakthrough improvements easily it
would have happened already," Dr. Leonard Friedland, vice
president of clinical and medical affairs for vaccines in North
America at GlaxoSmithKline, said in an interview last month.
Glaxo's Fluarix is the first inactivated flu shot to include
four instead of three strains of flu.
"It was just licensed and will be available for next
season," Friedland said, noting that Sanofi is also in the
process of having their four-strain flu vaccine approved.
AstraZeneca's FluMist, a live, attenuated or weakened flu
vaccine, will also have a four-strain version available for next
flu season.
Dr. Chris Ambrose, a vice president at AstraZeneca's
MedImmune unit, said the company plans to completely switch to
the four-strain version of Flumist.
Sanofi Spokeswoman Donna Cary said the company has produced
flu vaccines for specific age groups, including its high dose
vaccine for the elderly.
"The next step for the future is to get to the point where
we don't need to develop a new vaccine every year," Cary said.
"The main thing we are all looking forward to is the universal
vaccine."