* Says US progress substantial on global farm development
* State Department, USAID receive outstanding grades
* Gains at risk if effort falters in next few years
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, April 26 The U.S. government risks
losing the gains it has made in fighting world hunger unless it
maintains its effort of the last three years in improving global
agricultural practices and food security, a private group said
on T hu rsday.
The Chicago Council on Global Affairs' Global Agricultural
Development Initiative evaluated the U.S. government and
agencies for their leadership in global agricultural
development. It also examined the impact the efforts from
Washington had in Ethiopia, Ghana and Bangladesh.
"While the new administration and Congress have managed a
three-year revival of U.S. agricultural development assistance
in response to the galvanizing fears of a world food crisis that
prevailed in 2008, it must now maintain the current momentum for
the entire decade or longer needed to achieve a complete and
durable result," the council's annual progress report said.
The report graded efforts by the State Department, the U.S.
Agency for International Development and the Millennium
Challenge Corporation as outstanding. The U.S. Agriculture
Department and Congress received good rankings and the Peace
Corps' efforts were rated satisfactory.
The Peace Corps has only 7 percent of its volunteers working
on agricultural development, the report said, part of the reason
the agency received a satisfactory grade.
"The United States continues to make strong progress in
support of agricultural development and food security," the
report said. "Strong leadership has ushered in organizational
changes, strengthened staff and programs, and secured a steady
flow of financial resources from Congress."
Increased funding was crucial to the progress, the report
said. Congressional appropriations for annual food security rose
to more than $1.3 billion in the 2012 fiscal year from $639
million in fiscal 2009.
Former agriculture secretary Dan Glickman and Catherine
Bertini, former executive director of the United Nations World
Food Program, are co-chairs of the Chicago Council's Global
Agricultural Development Initiative, which produced the report.
The report noted that appropriations for agriculture have
increased in all three countries it examined and said U.S.
leadership has helped support those governments' capacity for
fighting poverty and hunger.
It highlighted programs such as Ethiopia's Dairy Development
Project, farmer loan programs in Ghana and farmer training
sessions in Bangladesh as examples of ways to boost productivity
in developing countries.
The U.S. government must stay focused on fighting world
hunger even as the impact of the 2008 food crisis, which was
triggered by soaring crop prices, begins to recede. Exploding
population growth is placing an even bigger strain on the
world's food supplies.
Wheat prices surged to an all-time high in 2008 and the
price of rice tripled in three months, placing an enormous
strain on the hungry in developing countries, where both
commodities are dietary staples.
"Neglecting the task of agricultural development will only
make the need for emergency food aid more frequent and the
reemergence of recurring world food crises more likely," the
report said.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)