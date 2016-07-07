By Chris Prentice
| NEW YORK, July 7
NEW YORK, July 7 U.S. policymakers are expected
to vote as early as Thursday on legislation that would for the
first time require food to carry labels listing
genetically-modified ingredients (GMOs), which labeling
supporters say could create loopholes for some U.S. crops.
Drawing praise from farmers, Republican Pat Roberts from
Kansas and Democrat Debbie Stabenow of Michigan have sponsored a
bill that is the latest attempt to introduce a national standard
that would override state laws, including Vermont's that some
say is more stringent, and comes amid growing calls from
consumers for greater transparency.
A nationwide standard is favored by the food industry, which
says state-by-state differences could inflate costs for labeling
and distribution. But mandatory GMO labeling of any kind would
still be seen as a loss for Big Food, which has spent millions
lobbying against it.
Under the new law, GMO contents would be displayed with
words, pictures or a bar code that can be scanned with
smartphones, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture would decide
which ingredients would be considered GMO.
A successful vote in the Senate would push the measure on to
the House of Representatives, where it is also broadly expected
to be approved.
Farmers lobbied against the Vermont law, worrying that
labeling stigmatizes GMO crops and could hurt demand for food
containing those ingredients, but have applauded this law.
Critics like Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from
Vermont, say the bill's vague language and allowance for
electronic labels for scanning could limit its scope and create
confusion.
"The American people have a right to know what they are
eating," Sanders said at a press conference this week.
He slammed the legislation, noting major food manufacturers
have already begun labeling products with GMO ingredients to
meet the new law in his home state.
"Guess what: The sky didn't fall," he said.
LOOPHOLES
Food ingredients like beet sugar and soybean oil, which can
be derived from genetically-engineered crops but contain next to
no genetic material by the time they are processed, may not fall
under the law's definition of a bioengineered food, critics say.
GMO corn may also be excluded thanks to ambiguous language,
some said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raised concerns
about the involvement of the USDA in a list of worries sent in a
June 27 memo to the Senate Agriculture Committee.
In a letter to Stabenow last week, the USDA's General
Counsel tried to quell those worries, saying it would include
commercially-grown GMO corn, soybeans, sugar and canola crops.
The vast majority of corn, soybeans and sugar crops in the
United States are produced from genetically-engineered seeds.
The domestic sugar market has been strained by rising demand for
non-GMO ingredients like cane sugar.
The United States is the world's largest market for foods
made with genetically altered ingredients. Many popular
processed foods are made with soybeans, corn and other biotech
crops whose genetic traits have been manipulated, often to make
them resistant to insects and pesticides.
"It's fair to say that it's not the ideal bill, but it is
certainly the bill that can pass, which is the most important
right now," said American Soybean Association's (ASA) director
of policy communications Patrick Delaney.
The association was part of the Coalition for Safe and
Affordable Food, which lobbied for what labeling supporters
termed the Deny Americans the Right to Know, or DARK Act, that
would have made labeling voluntary. It was blocked by the Senate
in March.
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, Lisa Baertlein
in Los Angeles and Kouichi Shirayanagi in Washington; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)