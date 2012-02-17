* Heinz Q3 adj EPS 95 cents, tops Wall St view 85 cts/shr
* Campbell Q2 EPS 64 cents; Wall St expected 62 cents/shr
* Campbell stands by '12 outlook, Heinz narrows
* General Mills cuts '12 view, shares fall
* Heinz, Campbell shares both up
(Adds comments from analyst, executive)
By Martinne Geller
Feb 17 HJ Heinz Co and Campbell
Soup Co posted better-than-expected quarterly profits,
even as price increases meant to offset higher commodity costs
hurt sales volume, and shares of both food makers rose in
morning trade.
"Campbell Soup and Heinz results were not all that great,
but were better than expected," said Edward Jones analyst Jack
Russo. "Expectations were quite low."
By contrast General Mills Inc, which makes Progresso
soup and Cheerios cereal, cut its forecast on Friday and its
shares fell more than 3 percent. J.M. Smucker also cut
its forecast this week, as increased costs hurt margins and
higher prices hurt demand.
Heinz, which sells Ore-Ida frozen potatoes and other
packaged foods in addition to its namesake ketchup, narrowed its
full-year earnings outlook.
Campbell Soup, which sells Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8
juice in addition to its namesake soup, stood by its full-year
outlook, despite quarterly sales it said were below its
expectations.
"Our hypothesis is that continued pressure on the consumer
in the current economic environment increased after holiday
spending," said Campbell Chief Executive Denise Morrison. "The
resulting decrease in personal disposable income has forced
consumers to reduce discretionary spending, including food."
Heinz reported adjusted third-quarter earnings of 95 cents
per share, topping analysts' average estimate of 85 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales were $2.92 billion, topping analysts' estimate of
$2.89 billion. Net pricing rose 4.2 percent, while volume rose
0.4 percent.
Heinz said it now expects 2012 earnings of $3.27 to $3.29
per share excluding a benefit of 5 cents per share from foreign
currency exchange rates and one-time charges.
Its prior forecast, which also excluded currency
fluctuations and charges, was $3.24 to $3.32 per share.
Campbell Soup's quarterly profit was 64 cents per share,
topping analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S, by 2 cents per share.
Campbell stood by its 2012 outlook, which calls for earnings
of $2.35 to $2.42 per share and net sales to range from flat to
up 2 percent.
Campbell's sales fell 1 percent to $2.11 billion, as higher
prices could not fully offset the impact of lower volume.
Campbell's U.S. soup business has been lagging for some time
Heinz shares rose 4.4 percent to $54.40 in morning trade on
the New York Stock Exchange. Campbell shares rose 2.6 percent to
$32.90, while General Mills shares fell 3.6 percent to $38.36.
