By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, March 9
WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture is defending the use of ammonium-treated beef,
dubbed "pink slime" by detractors, in meals destined for U.S.
schoolchildren as part of the national school lunch program.
The Internet news source The Daily reported this week that 7
million pounds (3.2 million kg) of the product -- beef trimmings
treated partly with ammonium hydroxide to fight contamination --
would appear in school lunches this spring.
"All USDA ground beef purchases must meet the highest
standards for food safety," the agency said in a statement.
"USDA has strengthened ground beef food safety standards in
recent years and only allows products into commerce that we have
confidence are safe."
Fast-food chain McDonald's stopped putting the
USDA-approved ammonium-treated meat into its hamburgers in
August after a number of food activists, including celebrity
chef Jamie Oliver, drew attention to the additive.
The USDA, schools and school districts plan to buy the
treated meat, categorized as "lean fine textured beef," from
South Dakota's Beef Products Inc for the national school lunch
program.
The BPI product makes up about 6.5 percent of the 112
million pounds (51 million kg) of ground beef that has been
contracted for the National School Lunch Program, the USDA said.
The department oversees the program, which buys about 20
percent of products served in U.S. schools. The rest is bought
directly by schools or school districts.
(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Peter Cooney)