By Kathy Finn
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Oct 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Xerox Corp blamed each other on Monday after
Louisiana food stamp recipients stripped bare the shelves of
some Walmart stores when a computer glitch left their debit
cards with no limits.
Managers of Walmart stores in the small, north Louisiana
towns of Springhill and Mansfield alerted police on Saturday
night that throngs of shoppers had flooded into the stores and
were buying groceries using electronic benefit cards that
contained no credit limits.
EBT cards are debit-type cards issued under the state's food
stamp program and coded to show the amount of money available
for individuals to spend. Food stamps are a federal government
subsidy program for low-income people that is administered by
the states.
When word got out Saturday that the EBT cards were showing
no limits, card holders rushed to area Walmarts to take
advantage.
"Some people had eight or 10 shopping carts full of
groceries," Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd said on Monday.
Xerox said on Saturday that its systems that process EBT
transactions suffered an outage stemming from routine testing of
backup generators that malfunctioned. Louisiana was one of 17
states affected by the outage.
Kayla Whiting, a spokeswoman at Wal-Mart's Bentonville,
Arkansas, headquarters, pointed to Xerox as the source of the
problem and referred further questions to Xerox.
Xerox corporate spokesman Bill McKee provided a written
company statement saying that Xerox has a "documented process
for retailers like Wal-Mart to follow in response to EBT
outages."
But the statement left unclear who would cover the
unauthorized spending, and it referred further questions to
Walmart.
Louisiana officials said they had no intention of being left
holding the bag. "The outage was the result of failures by our
contractor, Xerox," said Trey Williams, a spokesman for the
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.
He said emergency procedures in place with Xerox allow
retailers to call a phone number and receive authorization for
purchases any time the EBT system is down. "Some retailers chose
not to follow the process," he said. "Those businesses are only
being reimbursed for the (maximum) amounts on individual cards,"
he said.
Williams said that amounts transacted above the cards'
available balances were returned to Wal-Mart marked "as
insufficient funds."
He could not provide an estimate of the total amount of
overspending or say who will cover it in the end. "That's a
conversation between Xerox and the retailer," he said.
CARTS FULL OF GROCERIES
Springhill's Lynd arrived at his town's Walmart store at
about 7 p.m. local time and found a few hundred shoppers jamming
checkout lines with carts filled to overflowing.
Lynd said he told the manager that the store had a right to
refuse service, but the manager said she had contacted Wal-Mart
headquarters and was told to accept the cards.
The shoppers "decimated the grocery section of Walmart,"
Lynd said.
The shoppers broke no laws, Lynd said, adding that police
intervention was not required to disperse the crowd. At about 9
p.m., Walmart said that the glitch had been fixed and the EBT
cards were again showing appropriate spending limits.
"When they heard the announcement, people just left their
carts in place and walked out of the store," Lynd said.
Mansfield Assistant Police Chief Gary Hobbs reported a
similar scene in his community. He said that several other
grocery stores in the area temporarily stopped accepting EBT
cards when they became aware of the glitch, but Walmart
continued.