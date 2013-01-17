* USDA slow to adjust benefits to rising food costs
* Government should consider access to food, preparation
costs
* Program under pressure for funding cuts
By Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 A report by a panel of
experts released on Thursday questioned whether the U.S.
government's food stamp program adequately provides for healthy
diets for the more than 47 million low-income people who rely on
the benefit.
The report by the National Academy of Sciences found that
the aid for families to pay for groceries, officially called the
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, does not
account for many barriers to finding affordable, nutritious food
by inner-city shoppers.
Panelists for the academy, an independent group of
scientists who advise the federal government, also said benefits
lag behind the increasing cost of food and the program penalizes
beneficiaries with jobs.
The U.S. Agriculture Department, which administers the aid
program, sought the report to help it determine the best way to
assess whether food stamps benefits are adequate for recipients
to have access to a healthy diet.
"We will thoroughly review the analysis and recommendations
contained in this report and use them to help set our agenda for
future program research," USDA said in a statement.
During and following the 2007-2009 recession, demand for
food stamps soared, with middle-class families who found
themselves suddenly homeless and jobless pushing enrollment to a
record 47.7 million people by September 2012. Even during the
recovery, demand has remained high and food pantries and soup
kitchens continue to feel the strain.
But the program rankles many, especially some Republicans,
who see it as a bloated government handout. Fraud concerns are
also an ongoing issue.
16-MONTH LAG
In its report, the panel said the USDA is slow to react to
rising food costs. There is a 16-month lag between when the
government assesses the cost of food and when it adjusts benefit
amounts to accommodate fluctuations, it said.
"Because of the impact of inflation and other factors on
food prices, this lag in the benefit adjustment can
significantly reduce the purchasing power of SNAP allotments,"
the report said.
Panelists said the dearth of affordable supermarkets in many
cities means that urban dwellers, who represent a high
proportion of those in poverty, must pay more for healthy foods.
They also questioned basic assumptions built into the
program about how Americans prepare daily meals, especially for
single parents. Food stamps are intended for buying cheap basic
ingredients and unprocessed foods.
"By failing to account for the fact that SNAP participants,
like other households, need to purchase value-added foods that
save preparation time, the current value of the SNAP allotment
substantially limits the flexibility and purchasing power of
SNAP benefits," the report said.
Food stamp funding could be cut in coming years.
The U.S. Congress has passed a one-year extension of the
so-called Farm Bill that allocates money for food assistance,
along with agricultural programs.
Republicans' desire to reduce benefits has become a major
obstacle to passing a wider, more comprehensive Farm Bill that
would cost $500 billion. They are seeking $16
billion of cuts in the program over 10 years - the deepest cuts
in a generation.
The report also questioned formulas used to determine how
much each family receives. USDA assumes families will spend 30
percent of their incomes on food, when in fact most can afford
to spend only 13 percent given rising costs for housing and
healthcare, it said.
That means that as the families' incomes rise, the
government reduces their benefits too sharply, the report found.