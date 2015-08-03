DALLAS Aug 3 Former college football
broadcaster Craig James filed suit on Monday in Dallas saying he
was fired from his job by Fox Sports Southwest due to his stated
opposition to same-sex marriage.
The former New England Patriots running back is seeking at
least $100,000 in damages and a jury trial to hear claims
against Fox Sports that include breach of contract and
discrimination.
A Dallas lawyer representing Fox Sports was not immediately
available for comment.
James, who played college football for Southern Methodist
University in Dallas, was hired by Fox Sports Southwest in
August 2013 and fired days later.
In the suit, James alleges he was terminated over remarks he
made against gay marriage during a political debate when he ran
for U.S. Senate in 2012.
"Today, many people have lost their jobs because of their
faith. Sadly, countless are afraid to let their bosses know they
even have a faith," James said in a statement on Monday.
"This is America and I intend to make sure Fox Sports knows
they aren't above the law."
James said in the 2012 political debate that gays and
lesbians would have "to answer to the Lord for their actions."
(Repoprting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and
Eric Beech)