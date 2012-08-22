NEW YORK Aug 22 Forbes magazine ranked German
Chancellor Angela Merkel the most powerful woman in the world
for the second year in a row in the annual list dominated by
politicians, businesswomen and media figures.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton placed second,
followed by Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, making the top
three spots unchanged from last year.
The list named women involved in policymaking,
entertainment, technology and nonprofit organizations, among
other fields. They were ranked according to influence, the
amount of money they control or earn, and media presence.
"These power women exert influence in very different ways
and to very different ends, and all with very different impacts
on the global community," said Moira Forbes, president and
publisher of ForbesWoman.
The magazine noted Merkel's resolve in preserving the
European Union and her influence over the euro zone's ongoing
debt crisis.
Clinton was applauded for her handling of crises such as the
release of a trove of diplomatic cables by the anti-secrecy
group WikiLeaks.
Forbes cited Rousseff for her leadership of the world's
eighth-largest economy and approval ratings within her country.
The average age of the 100 power brokers from 28 countries
was 55. They had a combined 90 million Twitter followers, Forbes
said.
Also in the top five were Melinda Gates, co-chair of the
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and wife of Microsoft Corp
co-founder Bill Gates, and Jill Abramson, executive
editor of the New York Times.
Sonia Gandhi, president of the Indian National Congress,
followed at No. 6. U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, who had
topped the list in 2010, was No. 7.
The list featured newcomers such as actress and performer
Jennifer Lopez and billionaire philanthropist and widow of Apple
founder Steve Jobs, Laurene Powell Jobs.
Republican U.S. Representative of Minnesota and former White
House hopeful Michele Bachmann was among 21 women who fell off
the list this year.
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International
Monetary Fund, was No. 8. The former French cabinet minister has
been on the list since it began in 2004.
"So many of these women are in policy or political roles,
and their influence ... is only growing so it's not surprising
that someone like Merkel or Clinton would continue to be present
on the list year to year," Forbes said.
The full list is at www.forbes.com/power-women.