* Empty medicine bottles found near body-sources
* No suicide note found
* No sign of foul play-Las Vegas police
By Scot J. Paltrow
Nov 30 A key witness in a Nevada criminal
foreclosure fraud case who was found dead on Monday apparently
committed suicide, individuals close to the investigation of
her death said.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that police had found the body
of Tracy Lawrence, a notary, in her Las Vegas apartment shortly
after she failed to appear in court for sentencing on a
misdemeanor count related to the case.
On Wednesday people with direct knowledge of what the
police found in her apartment said that empty or partially
empty bottles of prescription and over-the-counter medicines
were located near her body, strongly suggesting that she had
committed suicide. No suicide note was found.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has said that
there was no sign of foul play and that Lawrence's death was
not being investigated as a homicide.
The police said that the cause of death wouldn't be
determined definitively for six to eight weeks, when results
are due back from toxicology tests by the Clark County, Nevada,
coroner.
On Nov. 16, Nevada Attorney General Catherine Masto
announced a 606-count indictment against two California-based
employees of Lender Processing Services, the nation's largest
mortgage servicing company. The indictment accuses them of
causing thousands of fraudulent foreclosure documents to be
filed in Nevada.
Lawrence, who had served as a notary in Nevada for the LPS
employees, agreed to plead guilty to a single misdemeanor count
of falsely notarizing a signature and to cooperate with
prosecutors in the LPS case, the attorney general's office has
confirmed.
