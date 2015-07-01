By David Sherwood
AUGUSTA, Maine, July 1 Homeowners in Maine
gained stronger protection against bank foreclosures under
legislation approved late on Tuesday over the objections of some
of the United States' largest lenders in what consumer advocates
called a win for homeowners.
The new law makes Maine one of few U.S. states to legislate
over accusations nationwide that banks used suspect mortgage
documentation in home foreclosures after the 2008 credit crisis.
The focus of the dispute is Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems (MERS), set up by U.S. banks before the housing bubble
of the 2000s. MERS was meant to streamline the packaging of
loans into mortgage-backed bonds. After the bubble burst, MERS
was besieged by litigation.
MERS lists itself as holder of millions of U.S. mortgages,
allowing lenders to bypass public records when mortgage loans
are bought and sold. During the housing crisis, critics said,
MERS helped lenders push out poorly documented mortgages,
confused homeowners about the true owner of their loans, and
contributed to wrongful foreclosures.
Republican Governor Paul LePage vetoed the Maine
legislation, but the state legislature overrode the veto Tuesday
night. The law effectively affirms a 2014 Maine Supreme Court
ruling that challenged a MERS-related foreclosure, though
limiting its impact to future cases.
"This isn't just technical nonsense. This is a really
powerful step in restoring the integrity of the real estate
title system," said Thomas Cox, a Maine attorney who argued the
case before Maine's highest court.
The Maine Supreme Court case was Bank of America Corp
vs. Greenleaf, in which the court held that the bank
could not rely on MERS to prove its right to foreclose.
Legal experts said the decision meant banks would have to
show ownership of a mortgage by seeking out the loan's original
lender or offering other proof, a hurdle the mortgage industry
argued was unnecessarily onerous.
The new law validates past transactions that relied on MERS,
including foreclosures, and assures homeowners clear title, but
requires future foreclosures to meet the requirements of the
Greenleaf decision.
"We are pleased that the Maine legislature took steps to
make clear that homebuyers no longer have to be concerned about
potential issues arising from uncertainty about MERS'
authority," said MERS spokeswoman Janis Smith.
Foreclosures in Maine plunged sharply after the Greenleaf
decision, court records showed.
National banks, title companies and realtors argued the
Greenleaf decision threw business into disarray and raised
questions about thousands of Maine mortgages registered with
MERS, creating potential title defects.
