NEW YORK Aug 28 Hedge funds and other speculative players in the foreign exchange market have grown defensive on the dollar over the past month, but that bearish trend could be a risky bet with the dollar's downside looking increasingly limited.

Speculators, who hold sizeable sway over daily foreign exchange market activity, have aggressively been shedding bullish bets for more than a month, a move that will likely buffer the greenback against drastic moves lower.

Those investors had amassed long bets in dollar futures, buying the U.S. currency on bets it could be sold later at a higher price, but lately they have been paring the positions by shedding the dollar. As those longs get smaller, selling pressure on the dollar diminishes.

Weaker-than-expected data that added to uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce its monetary stimulus has caused the dollar to drop in recent weeks.

However, the dollar's status as a safe haven has reasserted itself in the last few days on fears that Western countries will attack Syria. And the greenback has also been supported because there are plenty who still see the Fed cutting bond-buying in just a few weeks.

U.S. dollar net longs, bets made in futures and options markets on expectations the greenback will strengthen, narrowed for a fifth straight week to around $13.54 billion in the week ended Aug. 20, according to the latest data available from the Commodities Futures Trading Commission.

That was the smallest amount since the end of June and far below this year's peak long position of $44 billion in late May.

The biggest reversal has come in euro/dollar bets, by far the biggest currency derivatives play with more than $53 billion of open interest in futures and options listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Since early July so-called non-commercial traders, largely hedge funds, have flipped from a net $6.5 billion short position in the euro to net long by $6.2 billion - the most euro bullish this crowd has been since July 2011.

"People have been aggressively piling on euro longs recently, but I am anticipating that the euro bulls will start taking heat over the next few weeks," said Matthew Schilling, senior commodities broker at RJO Futures on Chicago.

"If Fed tapering is on course, the dollar should start a new bullish trend," he said. "Questions about Fed tapering drove the (euro longs) trade, so answers will likely reverse it."

The Federal Reserve appears ready to begin reducing its ultra-loose monetary policy. Minutes released last week from the Fed's July policy meeting provided few clues on the potential timing for a reduction, but they did little to dissuade people who were expecting a policy change next month.

A Reuters poll in August was split between those who believe the Fed will announce plans to curb its quantitative easing program, known as QE3, at its September meeting and those who see it coming later in the year.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, reached a two-month low on Aug. 20. The euro, which dominates the dollar index with a nearly 58 percent share, hit a six-month high the same day.

Anjun Zhou, managing director and head of asset allocation research at Mellon Capital Management in San Francisco, said his firm has been buying dollars in the past month, raising a "pretty significant" overweight position, while shorting the euro.

"A decision by the Fed to withdraw liquidity will really benefit the dollar," said Zhou, part of a team that manages about $33 billion in assets.

"When the Fed does announce plans to taper it will be because they are more confident about the recovery, so the dollar will also benefit as U.S. growth picks up."

In the options market, meanwhile, one-month risk reversals, a gauge of currency market sentiment, show investors have been buying protection against a fall in the euro, with the bias for euro puts, or the right to sell the single currency, rising recently. That's a sign investors expect euro weakness in the coming month.

The euro, last trading at $1.3328, broke above what traders termed an important long-term resistance level on Aug. 15, "but we have seen very little topside follow-through," said George Davis, chief technical analyst at RBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

"This suggests that the market may be hesitant to take the euro higher," he said. "I am surprised the dollar has not been able to register meaningful gains despite the recent backup in U.S. interest rates."

Axel Merk, chief investment officer at Merk Investments in Palo Alto, California, however, started buying the euro last August because "the U.S. is not in as great shape as some claimed and the euro zone is not as bad as some claimed.

"While the Fed talks about tapering, the ECB is withdrawing liquidity. Not intentionally so, but banks are returning the funds they borrowed from the ECB early," he said.

Meanwhile, the largest shorts versus the dollar were in the Japanese yen and Australian dollar, with net shorts in the latest week at $9.2 billion and $5.7 billion, respectively.

"The market still favors owning the dollar and is being selective in its participation by focusing on the yen, Aussie and British pound over most currency pairs," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.