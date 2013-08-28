By Julie Haviv
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 28 Hedge funds and other
speculative players in the foreign exchange market have grown
defensive on the dollar over the past month, but that bearish
trend could be a risky bet with the dollar's downside looking
increasingly limited.
Speculators, who hold sizeable sway over daily foreign
exchange market activity, have aggressively been shedding
bullish bets for more than a month, a move that will likely
buffer the greenback against drastic moves lower.
Those investors had amassed long bets in dollar futures,
buying the U.S. currency on bets it could be sold later at a
higher price, but lately they have been paring the positions by
shedding the dollar. As those longs get smaller, selling
pressure on the dollar diminishes.
Weaker-than-expected data that added to uncertainty over
when the U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce its monetary stimulus
has caused the dollar to drop in recent weeks.
However, the dollar's status as a safe haven has reasserted
itself in the last few days on fears that Western countries will
attack Syria. And the greenback has also been supported because
there are plenty who still see the Fed cutting bond-buying in
just a few weeks.
U.S. dollar net longs, bets made in futures and options
markets on expectations the greenback will strengthen, narrowed
for a fifth straight week to around $13.54 billion in the week
ended Aug. 20, according to the latest data available from the
Commodities Futures Trading Commission.
That was the smallest amount since the end of June and far
below this year's peak long position of $44 billion in late May.
The biggest reversal has come in euro/dollar bets, by far
the biggest currency derivatives play with more than $53 billion
of open interest in futures and options listed on the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange. Since early July so-called non-commercial
traders, largely hedge funds, have flipped from a net $6.5
billion short position in the euro to net long by $6.2 billion -
the most euro bullish this crowd has been since July 2011.
"People have been aggressively piling on euro longs
recently, but I am anticipating that the euro bulls will start
taking heat over the next few weeks," said Matthew Schilling,
senior commodities broker at RJO Futures on Chicago.
"If Fed tapering is on course, the dollar should start a
new bullish trend," he said. "Questions about Fed tapering drove
the (euro longs) trade, so answers will likely reverse it."
The Federal Reserve appears ready to begin reducing its
ultra-loose monetary policy. Minutes released last week from the
Fed's July policy meeting provided few clues on the potential
timing for a reduction, but they did little to dissuade people
who were expecting a policy change next month.
A Reuters poll in August was split between those who believe
the Fed will announce plans to curb its quantitative easing
program, known as QE3, at its September meeting and those who
see it coming later in the year.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, reached a two-month
low on Aug. 20. The euro, which dominates the dollar index with
a nearly 58 percent share, hit a six-month high the same day.
Anjun Zhou, managing director and head of asset allocation
research at Mellon Capital Management in San Francisco, said his
firm has been buying dollars in the past month, raising
a "pretty significant" overweight position, while shorting the
euro.
"A decision by the Fed to withdraw liquidity will really
benefit the dollar," said Zhou, part of a team that manages
about $33 billion in assets.
"When the Fed does announce plans to taper it will be
because they are more confident about the recovery, so the
dollar will also benefit as U.S. growth picks up."
In the options market, meanwhile, one-month risk reversals,
a gauge of currency market sentiment, show investors have been
buying protection against a fall in the euro, with the bias for
euro puts, or the right to sell the single currency, rising
recently. That's a sign investors expect euro weakness in the
coming month.
The euro, last trading at $1.3328, broke above what
traders termed an important long-term resistance level on Aug.
15, "but we have seen very little topside follow-through," said
George Davis, chief technical analyst at RBC Capital Markets in
Toronto.
"This suggests that the market may be hesitant to take the
euro higher," he said. "I am surprised the dollar has not been
able to register meaningful gains despite the recent backup in
U.S. interest rates."
Axel Merk, chief investment officer at Merk Investments in
Palo Alto, California, however, started buying the euro last
August because "the U.S. is not in as great shape as some
claimed and the euro zone is not as bad as some claimed.
"While the Fed talks about tapering, the ECB is withdrawing
liquidity. Not intentionally so, but banks are returning the
funds they borrowed from the ECB early," he said.
Meanwhile, the largest shorts versus the dollar were in the
Japanese yen and Australian dollar, with net shorts in the
latest week at $9.2 billion and $5.7 billion, respectively.
"The market still favors owning the dollar and is being
selective in its participation by focusing on the yen, Aussie
and British pound over most currency pairs," said Brad Bechtel,
managing director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.