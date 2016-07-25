NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. currency trading volume averaged $893.2 billion in April 2016, up 1 percent from a year earlier and 10 percent higher from October 2015, a Federal Reserve semi-annual survey released on Monday showed.

The increase in trading volume stemmed largely from swap turnover, which grew 23 percent since the previous survey in October last year, the U.S. central bank said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)