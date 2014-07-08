(Adds company comment, recasts first paragraph)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO U.S. military bases and military
commissaries in five states that supply food to personnel and
their families are among the outlets believed to have received
salmonella-tainted chicken produced by Foster Farms, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.
U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine bases in Alaska, California,
Hawaii, Nevada and Washington state may have received the
chicken, according to an updated list of recipients of the
poultry, which was recalled last week. The recalled products may
have been sold to the bases themselves, as well as on-base
commissaries, the agency said.
Military personnel and their families typically shop at
commissaries for food and other goods.
In a statement to Reuters, Foster Farms said it provided the
USDA information "on involved products and customers" last week.
"There have been no new customer or product extensions that we
are aware of," the company said in its statement. "The only
chicken products involved in this recall were produced on
certain dates in March."
Officials at the Department of Defense could not be reached
for comment.
According to the Agriculture Department, the recalled
products were produced by Foster Farms on March 8, 10 and 11
this year at its plant in Livingston, California and two other
facilities it owns in Fresno, California. The three plants have
linked by public health investigators to the outbreak, which
started in March of 2013.
The Defense Department has awarded California-based Foster
Poultry Farms with $190.4 million worth of contracts for poultry
products from 2003 through 2012, according to the government
procurement website USASpending.gov.
On Thursday, Foster Farms said it would for the first time
recall an undisclosed amount of contaminated chicken linked to a
massive salmonella outbreak that has stretched on for more than
16 months.
The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service also said on
Tuesday that the products were found to have also been carried
by Costco stores in Arizona, California, Colorado,
Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington; as well
as Food 4 Less, Food Max and Food Source stores in
California.
The outbreak has roiled the public and brought regulatory
pressure on the poultry producer. The salmonella strains linked
to the outbreak have been identified in at least 621 cases in 29
states and Puerto Rico, according to the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention.
On Thursday, Foster Farms said it initiated the voluntary
recall "in the fullest interest of food safety."
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)