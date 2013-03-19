NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. private foundations with endowments of less than $50 million increased their giving by 9.1 percent in 2012, with international causes, human services, and arts and culture receiving a bigger share of the grant money, a group that tracks the foundations reported on Tuesday.

Foundation Source, the nation's largest service provider for small private foundations, said its preliminary findings showed that giving was up last year over 2011 both in dollar value and relative to the overall size of foundation assets.

About 98 percent of U.S. foundations have assets of less than $50 million.

Although there is no evidence to suggest that larger foundations and endowments scaled back their charitable giving last year, the median gift was $49.6 million, down significantly from 2007's high of $74.7 million, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

Meanwhile, smaller foundations continue their giving trend due to their overall endowment growth and asset allocation.

Much of the increase in giving came from foundations with endowments in the $1 million to $10 million range, which granted 21.5 percent more in 2012 than in the previous year, Foundation Source said.

In addition, these small private foundations paid out more than twice the Internal Revenue Service's minimum distribution requirement of 5 percent, as they had been doing since at least 2008.

The foundations increased their grants and charitable expenses to 11.7 percent of assets, up from 11.2 percent in 2011.

"Many people assumed that private foundation grant-making climbed in response to the needs of the social sector during a difficult economy," King McGlaughon, chief executive officer of Fairfield, Connecticut-based Foundation Source, told Reuters.

"But if that were the case, we'd expect to see giving numbers flatten or even diminish now, and that's simply not happening" even as the economy improves, McGlaughon added.

In terms of grant size, the under-$1,000 category had the largest increase, 16.8 percent, in 2012 from 2011 in terms of total dollars. The next-largest rise was for grants between $100,000 and $1 million, up 16.2 percent, while the smallest increase was in the $1,000-to-$10,000 range, up 4.9 percent.

Shares of giving dollars increased for international causes, human services, and arts and culture, but decreased for education, public health, and public affairs and society.

The data is derived from the grant-making behavior of 732 Foundation Source clients, providing a look at 2012 philanthropic activity and a preview of Foundation Source's 2013 Annual Report on Private Foundations. The full report is scheduled for release in May.

Because most studies rely on data from foundations' previous year's tax returns, there is a lag time of a year or more before information on foundation activity is publicly available. (Reporting by Manuela Badawy; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Von Ahn)