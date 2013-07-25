July 25 Halliburton Co, the largest
provider of pressure pumping services used in hydraulic
fracturing, said on Thursday it had also been contacted by the
U.S. government regarding potential antitrust issues in the
pressure pumping market.
Halliburton said it had received an information request from
the U.S. Department of Justice. Rival Baker Hughes Inc
disclosed the receipt of a civil investigative demand from the
DOJ on May 30 in a quarterly filing late on Wednesday.
"We understand there have been other participants in the
industry who have received similar correspondence from the DOJ,
and we do not believe that we are being singled out for any
particular scrutiny," Halliburton said in a statement, which
added that it was cooperating with the investigation.
Halliburton did not disclose what information the government
was seeking.
Baker Hughes said the request for documents and information
covered the two years prior to May 30.
The year 2011 was a significant year for the pressure
pumping market, during which capacity in North America expanded
by an estimated 50 percent.
That has left the market severely oversupplied with pumping
equipment for the past year and a half amid a prolonged slump in
natural gas prices. The drop in gas prices led to a sharp drop
in gas-directed drilling to an 18-year low in June.
The glut in equipment even forced FTS International, owner
of North America's fourth-largest pressure pumping fleet -
behind Halliburton, Schlumberger and Baker - to withdraw
its initial public offering late last year.