WASHINGTON, July 9 An oil industry lobbying
group on Wednesday unveiled voluntary standards aimed at tamping
down concerns about the oil and gas production process known as
horizontal drilling, or fracking, in communities around the
United States.
The American Petroleum Institute said it published standards
for how to engage with communities that host shale drilling
sites, based on the "best practices" of industry participants
who have been involved in such projects for 65 years.
"The energy revolution is now occurring in areas of the
country where oil and natural gas exploration doesn't have the
same history as Texas or Oklahoma," API director of standards
David Miller said of the move.
The "good neighbor" standards include a list of steps oil
and gas companies should take to "help local leaders and
residents prepare for energy exploration, minimize interruption
to the community, and manage resources."
The guidelines do not address common local concerns about
the practice of horizontal drilling and fracking, such as
methane leakage and potential water contamination.
API's effort to win over local communities may be too late
for certain states.
The guidelines come just weeks after New York state's top
court ruled that towns have the authority to ban gas drilling
within their borders, upholding drilling bans in two upstate
towns.
The towns involved in that case were among the first of more
than 170 municipalities in New York to ban gas drilling as state
officials consider whether to lift a moratorium on fracking.
Meanwhile in Colorado, five cities have voted to ban
fracking. In November, voters will be able to vote on ballot
initiatives that would let municipalities ban fracking.
API's guidelines include recommendations for how to conduct
public meetings on safety; local training for new job
opportunities; and ensuring "that oil and gas production is done
in way that complements community goals."
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Ros Krasny and Lisa
Shumaker)