By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 The U.S. government said it
found no evidence that shale gas drilling had contaminated water
in two Arkansas counties where concerns were raised about the
drilling technique called hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) sampled 127 shallow
domestic wells in Van Buren and Faulkner counties in the
Fayetteville Shale area, where 4,000 wells have been drilled
since 2004.
"It does show this can be done and done right with no
impacts," Tim Kresse, one of the USGS study's authors and a
water quality specialist with USGS, told Reuters.
Still, Kresse stressed that the results should not be used
to draw conclusions about the safety of fracking around the
country because geology varies widely from state to state.
Among other things, the USGS study assessed concentrations
of chloride, a naturally occurring compound that would be one of
the best indicators of water contamination by fracking fluids,
Kresse said.
The researchers found that chloride concentrations in the
2011 samples were not higher than samples collected in nearby
areas between 1951 and 1983.
Advances in fracking, which involves injecting a cocktail of
water, sand and chemicals underground to extract fuel, have
unlocked the nation's vast shale gas reserves.
But the boom in shale gas development has led to protests
that the production may be polluting groundwater and air in
places like Arkansas and Pennsylvania.
Responding to concerns about the possible hazards associated
with fracking, the Obama administration has attempted to balance
support for more gas drilling with calls to ensure that drilling
is safe.
The USGS study should provide ammunition for oil and gas
producers who have strongly disputed suggestions that fracking
is responsible for fouling drinking water.
USGS also studied methane concentrations in 51 of the
sampled wells and found that any methane detected was naturally
occurring or could not be linked to the drilling.
A draft study released by the Environmental Protection
Agency in 2011 linked fracking to water contamination in
Pavillion, Wyoming, sparking a firestorm of debate, with state
officials and drilling groups slamming the report.
The EPA retested the water in Pavillion in 2012 and has
extended the public comment period on the report until Jan. 15.
The EPA is currently also conducting a long-term study on
fracking and drinking water that is due to issue conclusions in
2014.