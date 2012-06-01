* Property owners claim Binghamton violated state law
* Object to ban on drilling with approval from planning
department
May 31 A group of upstate New York landowners
has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn a temporary ban on
natural-gas drilling in the city of Binghamton.
The five property owners claim the Binghamton city council
and Mayor Matthew Ryan violated state law in December when the
city passed a two-year ban on drilling without first seeking
approval from the county's planning department.
The suit, filed on Wednesday, comes as New York considers
whether and where to allow the controversial drilling method
known as fracking.
The Marcellus Shale, a massive rock formation that runs from
the Binghamton area to West Virginia, is a prime prospect for
fracking, which involves blasting millions of gallons of water,
sand and chemicals into rock to free the gas trapped inside.
Earlier this year, two trial judges upheld permanent
gas-drilling bans in the Ithaca suburb of Dryden and the town of
Middlefield, near Cooperstown. In those cases, which are
currently under appeal, the towns argued that banning drilling
fell within their rights to regulate local land use.
Kenneth Kamlet, the attorney for the plaintiffs, said the
Binghamton case was different because, while it alleges
procedural errors, it does not argue that banning drilling is
illegal.
The suit, filed in state Supreme Court in Broome County,
argues that the ban will hinder economic development in the
gas-rich suburbs of Binghamton, by chasing away drilling
companies.
"The city is shunting aside both the state and the county in
terms of their primary jurisdiction and capabilities with regard
to protecting public water supplies," Kamlet said in an
interview.
Mayor Ryan's spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs include two individual landowners, two
landowner groups and Arena Hotel Corporation, which owns a
Holiday Inn in Binghamton. The landowners own "dozens, if not
hundreds of acres" of land in the Binghamton area, Kamlet said,
and are hoping to profit from gas leases if the state approves
fracking.
