BOSTON Nov 6 A U.S. oil and gas drilling boom
fueled by hydraulic fracturing technology added about 725,000
jobs nationwide between 2005 and 2012, blunting the impact of
the financial crisis, according to a study released on Friday.
The findings could play into a debate over so-called
fracking, in which water, sand and chemicals are injected into
underground shale formations to produce oil and gas reserves
that were otherwise inaccessible.
"Supporters and opponents of fracking have been debating
over the degree to which fracking is benefiting the economy
versus affecting the health and environment of our communities,"
Dartmouth College said in a press release outlining the
research, which was led by some of its professors.
Drilling activity has declined over the past several months
due to sliding oil and gas prices.
Researchers conducting the National Bureau of Economic
Research study analyzed data from over 3,000 U.S. counties and
determined that within 100 miles of new production, $1 million
of extracted oil and gas generated $243,000 in wages, $117,000
in royalties and 2.49 jobs.
"Aggregating to the national level we conclude that
aggregate employment rose by 725,000 jobs due to fracking,
causing a reduction in the U.S. unemployment rate of 0.5 percent
during the Great Recession," according to the study.
It said the study did not take into account the impact of
falling energy prices on consumers.
The fracking boom has contributed to a glut in domestic oil
and gas supplies in recent years that has caused energy markets
to tumble, a boon for businesses that are heavy consumers of
fuels and electricity, but a bane for drillers and producers who
have been forced to trim back operations.
The study also looked at the effects of the fracking boom on
crime and found no evidence of increases.
(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Alan Crosby)