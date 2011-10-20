* EPA to propose shale gas wastewater rules in 2014
* "Elevated" levels of pollutants found in surface water
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency said on Thursday it will develop rules for
disposing of wastewater produced from the country's booming
shale gas industry after finding that pollutants were entering
surface water due to inadequate waste treatment.
The EPA said it would propose rules for shale gas
wastewater in 2014, while regulations for the disposal of
coalbed methane wastewater would come a year earlier in 2013.
Hydraulic fracturing -- a technique that involves injecting
a mix of water, sand and chemicals into the ground to extract
hydrocarbons -- has unlocked vast U.S. shale oil and gas
reserves.
But the rapid expansion of shale drilling has prompted a
public backlash, with landowners near shale gas wells and green
groups complaining of its environmental impact.
While some water used in the drilling is recycled, the EPA
said a significant amount requires disposal and some of it ends
up in treatment plants not equipped to deal with such waste.
The EPA said it has reviewed data that found "elevated
levels" of pollutants as a result of improper water disposal.
In light of these findings, the EPA said it will begin
gathering data and public input to develop standards that shale
gas wastewater would have to meet before going to a treatment
facility.
