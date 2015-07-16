BOSTON, July 16 People who live in areas near
hydraulic fracturing are more likely to be hospitalized for
heart conditions, neurological illnesses and cancer, according
to researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia
University.
Fracking is an oil and gas extraction technique using a
mixture of water, chemicals and sand to break apart underground
rock formations. It has triggered a surge in U.S. energy
production in recent years, along with a debate over whether the
process causes air and water pollution.
The study, published this week in the journal PLOS ONE,
looked at hospitalization rates in parts of Pennsylvania from
2007 to 2011 and found them significantly higher in areas with
fracking compared to those without.
"At this point, we suspect that residents are exposed to
many toxicants, noise and social stressors due to hydraulic
fracturing near their homes and this may add to the increased
number of hospitalizations," Reynold Panettieri, one of the
study's authors, said in a press release.
The team found that 18 ZIP codes in its study had a well
density greater than 0.79 wells per square kilometer, and
residents living in these ZIP codes were predicted to have a 27
percent increase in hospitalizations for heart conditions
compared to areas without any drilling. The study also showed
higher rates of hospitalization for neurological illness, skin
conditions and cancer.
The researchers said the study does not prove any cause and
effect between drilling and health problems but that the
findings "suggests that healthcare costs of hydraulic fracturing
must be factored into the economic benefits of unconventional
gas and oil drilling."
The energy industry and proponents of fracking say the
technology can be used safely and that fears of pollution and
health risks are overblown.
(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Bill Trott)