HOUSTON Aug 3 Nimble U.S. shale oil producers
continue to show an uncanny ability to squeeze more and more
crude from new wells, allowing them to do more with less as they
try to weather another dip in oil prices to $40 a barrel.
Comments from Noble Energy, Devon Energy and
Occidental Petroleum on Wednesday were significant
because only six months ago many analysts were fretting that
shale producers had hit a wall after slashing costs and lifting
well output by as much as 50 percent since the steepest price
crash in a generation started in mid-2014.
Now, while acknowledging that most oilfield services costs
cannot fall further, these companies say they are still seeing
output gains from improved well designs and fracking techniques.
The rising well output means they can produce more oil with
each dollar spent. This could help them survive the latest slump
in oil prices back to multi-year lows after a partial
recovery brought crude back up to about $50 a barrel.
"It's a bit surprising to me how we continue to still see
improvements," Noble Energy Chief Executive Dave Stover said of
operations in Colorado, where second-quarter productivity gains
were 4 percent.
"My feeling is we're not at the end of that game yet," he
said on its second-quarter results call.
Initially, Noble expected to get 390,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d) this year on spending of $1.5
billion. Now it expects to spend less and produce 415,000 boe/d.
Part of the productivity gains come with added costs. Lately
the company has experimented with fracking wells using 3,000
pounds of sand per foot, several orders of magnitude greater
than frack jobs a decade ago. Companies have also been fracking
even more parts of rock around a wellbore, boosting output.
At Occidental, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said 2016
production would now be at the high end of its forecast for a 4
to 6 percent increase from 2015 levels of 652,000 boe/d -
without raising budgeted spending of $3 billion.
She cited technological improvements developed internally,
not cheaper contracts from Halliburton Co, Schlumberger
NV, and other oilfield service providers.
"It is important to note that most of our cost reductions
are due to our own efficiency gains, not service company unit
cost reductions," Hollub said on a conference call.
Oxy, the fourth-largest U.S.-based oil producer, has cut its
cost to produce a barrel of oil in part by linking executive
compensation to it, Hollub said.
A QUICKENING PACE
The pace of innovation is increasing. Pioneer Natural
Resources said it was introducing its third generation
of well completion techniques, called version 3.0, using even
more sand and water than the super-sized volumes introduced as
version 2.0 earlier in the price crash to pull more oil out of
rock.
Wells fracked using version 2.0 have produced about 2,000
barrels per day in their early days, double the production of
earlier wells.
Devon Energy Corp has cut costs to drill and
complete new wells by 40 percent and plans to cut $1 billion in
costs this year, Chief Executive Dave Hager said on Wednesday.
Roughly half the lower well costs are due to internal
technology and efficiency gains, he said, with the rest due to
renegotiated contracted with service providers.
"We believe a lot of the wins still left to get are just
through attention to detail and through designing changes and
through managing our business even better than we have in the
past," Hager said.
(Reporting By Terry Wade and Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David
Gregorio)