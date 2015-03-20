By Patrick Rucker and Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, March 20
WASHINGTON, March 20 The Obama administration on
Friday is due to unveil rules for oil companies that frack on
federal land, included beefed-up safety measures, but won't
likely require strict oversight as environmental groups want,
according to sources.
The standards have been in the works for more than three
years and gone through several drafts with environmentalists and
the energy industry fighting over its scope.
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, a controversial process
that involves pumping water, sand and chemicals into a well to
extract oil or gas. Environmentalists say fracking poses health
risks.
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell said on Tuesday the
long-awaited rules will be unveiled by the Bureau of Land
Management "in the next few days" and address comments submitted
when a draft of the rule was first proposed in 2012. An
announcement was expected at 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT).
The rule is expected to require energy companies to
reinforce boreholes and otherwise prevent leakage and provide
data on the cocktail of chemicals that helps extract crude oil
out of the ground. The rules will add transparency to the
practice, long shrouded by companies, which are reluctant to
reveal "trade secrets," environmentalists say.
But the proposal is expected to be limited in scope,
according to sources, applying to federal onshore leases,
roughly 23 percent of total U.S. production, according to recent
figures from the Energy Information Administration.
The plan addresses three issues: disclosure of the contents
of fracking fluids, rules on how to dispose of the liquids and
standards for constructing the wells themselves.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)