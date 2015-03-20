(Adds details on state regulation)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, March 20 The Obama administration's
new rules governing fracking on federal lands drew swift
criticism from all sides on Friday, with green groups calling
the measures "toothless" and the energy industry slamming
"unnecessary" regulation of a drilling process that has brought
the United States to the cusp of oil and gas self-sufficiency.
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a controversial
technique that involves pumping water, sand and chemicals into a
well to extract oil or gas. The new federal rules include
beefed-up measures to protect ground water, one of the main
health and safety concerns arising from the drilling process.
Within minutes of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM)
proposal being released, the Independent Petroleum Association
of America (IPAA) and Western Energy Alliance filed a lawsuit in
a federal court in Wyoming on grounds that the rulemaking was
based on "unsubstantiated concerns" over safety.
The rules also require energy companies to reinforce
boreholes to prevent water leakage, and to reveal chemical
ingredients that are injected into the ground under high
pressure to extract crude oil and gas.
Although only about 10 percent of fracking occurs on federal
lands, the Obama administration is hoping its new rules can
become a model for industry across the country. Drilling has
been operating under state by state regulations, ranging from
relatively strict operating rules in California to no rules in
other states.
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell said the standards were a
long-overdue update to U.S. rules for drilling on federal lands,
outmoded since the widespread emergence of horizontal drilling
in the past 10 years. She said they were "good for the public
and good for industry."
The administration has characterized the BLM action as a
step towards balancing public health and safety concerns with
regulatory certainty that should allow energy companies to
proceed with responsible production.
Industry groups and Republicans warned the rules would slow
down the U.S. "energy renaissance."
The new standards require companies to submit detailed
information about every proposed operation, including the
location of faults and fractures, the depths of all usable water
and the depth of estimated volume of fluid to be used.
Companies would disclose the components of the fracking
fluids they use on an industry-run website called FracFocus.
"A duplicative layer of new federal regulation is
unnecessary," said Eric Milito, a director at industry lobby
group the American Petroleum Institute. "We urge the BLM to work
carefully with the states to minimize costs and delays created
by the new rules to ensure that public lands can still be a
source of job creation and economic growth."
Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso called the BLM
rules "a solution looking for a problem" since his and other
western states already have regulations.
'TOOTHLESS'
Madeleine Foot, a policy analyst at The League of
Conservation Voters, praised some safety requirements in the
rules, but said telling companies to use the industry-run
website FracFocus failed to increase transparency about fracking
practices.
Other environmentalists contended the rules failed to match
administration rhetoric on combating the high-carbon industries
that contribute to carbon change.
"Today's toothless fracking rules are just the latest sign
that 'one step forward, two steps back' is beginning to cement
as President Obama's historical legacy on climate change," said
Karthik Ganapathy, a spokesman for 350.org, an environmental
activist network.
Both 350.org and the Sierra Club, one of the country's
largest green groups, have argued for the government to
eliminate fracking on federal lands.
Jewell said the BLM had received comments for the standards
from over 1.5 million groups and individuals. The rules have
been in the works for nearly four years.
Brian Deese, Obama's special adviser on climate change and
the environment, said the federal government has an obligation
to set "rules of the road" regarding fracking.
"But ultimately this is an issue that is going to be decided
in state capitals and in localities as well as in the industry.
"We're going to see ... a conversation that will play out across
the country, where it should be," Deese said.
