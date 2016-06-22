China Petroleum Engineering wins $2.52 bn contract for Russia gas project
BEIJING, April 12 China Petroleum Engineering said a subsidiary has won a contract worth $2.52 billion for the construction of a gas processing plant with Russia's NIPI gas.
WASHINGTON, June 22 The White House said on Wednesday it would continue to defend in the courts its legal authority to set rules governing hydraulic fracturing on public lands.
"We happen to believe that we have a strong argument to make about the important role the federal government can play in ensuring that hydraulic fracturing that's done on public lands doesn't threaten the drinking water of people who live in the area," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a news briefing when asked about a judge's decision on Tuesday to set aside certain fracking rules.
"When it comes to the legal authority at stake, we'll continue to make our case in the courts," Earnest said. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
BELFAST, April 12 Northern Irish parties will have a "final opportunity" until early May to form a power-sharing government and avoid another election or direct rule from London, the British minister responsible for the province said on Wednesday as he paused talks for Easter.