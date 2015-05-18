By Ayesha Rascoe
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 18 Two oil and gas groups have
asked a federal court to block the implementation new U.S. rules
for hydraulic fracturing on public lands until their lawsuit
challenging the regulations is resolved.
The Independent Petroleum Association Of America (IPAA) and
the Western Energy Alliance filed a motion on Friday for a
preliminary injunction to prevent the Interior Department's
Bureau of Land Management from enforcing the regulations,
arguing the standards will cause their members irreparable harm.
The regulations, finalized in March, would require companies
to provide data on the chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing,
or fracking, and to take steps to prevent leakage from oil and
gas wells on federally owned land. They do not cover wells on
private land.
Fracking, involves the injection of large amounts of water,
sand and chemicals underground at high pressure to extract fuel.
In their filing with the U.S. District Court for the
District of Wyoming, the oil trade groups said the fracking
regulations display a "misunderstanding" of the technical
aspects of oil and gas production.
The groups said the Bureau also failed to properly account
for the economic consequences of the rules.
"Requiring oil and gas operators to comply with these
unsustainable regulations would impose costs that cannot be
recovered and discourage development that would benefit the
public, without any demonstrable environmental or administrative
benefits," the groups told the court.
A spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management said the
agency does not comment on pending litigation.
Environmentalists have charged that fracking, which helped
unleash the shale oil and gas boom, pollutes the air and fouls
drinking water supplies. Oil and gas industry supporters counter
the practice has been done safely under state oversight for
decades.
The IPAA and the Western Energy Alliance argued the Bureau
has not shown any deficiencies in existing state regulations for
oil and gas drilling that would justify the federal standards.
The case is Independent Petroleum Association of America et
al v. Jewell et al, U.S. District Court for the District of
Wyoming, No. 15-cv-00041.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe. Editing by Andre Grenon)