By Ayesha Rascoe
| WASHINGTON, March 20
WASHINGTON, March 20 The oil and gas industry
moved quickly on Friday to challenge new U.S. regulations for
hydraulic fracturing on public lands, minutes after the Obama
administration issued the rules.
In what could be the start of a broad industry assault on
the rules, the Independent Petroleum Association of America
(IPAA) and Western Energy Alliance sued the U.S. Interior
Department. Other industry groups and companies are expected to
follow suit.
The new regulations would require companies to provide data
on the chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, and
to take steps to prevent leakage from oil and gas wells on
federally owned land. They do not cover wells on private land.
Fracking, involves injection of large amounts of water, sand
and chemicals underground at high pressure to extract fuel.
The groups described the rules, under development for
nearly four years, as "arbitrary and unnecessary burdens" for
industry and asked the U.S. District Court for the District of
Wyoming to throw out the rules.
Courts typically give the government great deference when it
comes to determining the need for regulations of this nature,
setting a high bar for the groups involved in this case to
overcome, said Thomas Lorenzen, of law firm Dorsey and Whitney.
"Industry really has to establish ... that there was no
reasonable basis for the government to conclude that there is a
threat here unaddressed by state regulations," said Lorenzen,
who served as an assistant chief in the Justice Department from
2004 to 2013.
Environmentalists have charged that fracking, which helped
unleash the shale oil and gas boom, pollutes the air and fouls
drinking water supplies. Oil and gas industry supporters counter
that the practice has been done safely for decades.
Interior's rules represent "a reaction to unsubstantiated
concerns" and are "contrary to the law," IPAA and Western Energy
Alliance said in their lawsuit.
The groups argued the regulations were unnecessary because
they largely duplicate standards already imposed by states.
Represented by BakerHostetler, the groups also raised
concerns that the rules' disclosure requirements would force
companies to reveal confidential engineering design information
that is protected under federal public records laws.
The case is Independent Petroleum Association of America et
al v. Jewell et al, U.S. District Court for the District of
Wyoming, No. 15-cv-00041.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Kevin Drawbuagh and
David Gregorio)