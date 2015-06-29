June 29 The residents of Grant Township,
Pennsylvania, were worried about Little Mahoning Creek, a
picturesque trout stream best fished in the spring when the
water runs fast.
The Pennsylvania General Energy Company had acquired a
federal permit to drill an injection well down 7,000 feet about
seven miles from the creek to dispose of wastewater from its
natural gas hydraulic fracturing operations.
Fearing the operation would harm the Little Mahoning
watershed, the town's supervisors last year passed a "community
bill of rights" that blocked the well, stripped the company of
its right to inject wastewater underground, and declared that
the state had no jurisdiction in the matter.
The ordinance, they openly acknowledged, was likely to be
challenged, and defending its legality would be difficult.
Driven largely by opposition to hydraulic fracturing,
commonly known as fracking, communities across the United States
have passed or are considering measures to assert their right to
stop projects with potential to harm local environments - even
when the ventures fall squarely under state or federal
jurisdiction.
Behind a number of the protests, including the one in Grant,
is a little-known activist group, the Community Environmental
Legal Defense Fund. In 18 communities across six states the fund
has convinced towns, villages or counties to challenge state and
federal authorities - and even the U.S. Constitution.
"Our belief is that these communities don't have a fracking
problem, they have a democracy problem," said Thomas Linzey, the
Pennsylvania-based attorney who founded the fund. "Our premise
is that you can't win against the oil and gas industry using the
existing legal structure, so the structure needs to be changed."
Fracking, which extracts oil or gas from rock formations by
injecting a high-pressure mix of water, sand and chemicals into
wells, has helped lift domestic production of natural gas by 35
percent since 2005 and oil by 45 percent since 2010. But it has
also been linked to a rise in seismic activity in some places,
and triggered fears about water and air pollution.
States have reacted differently to local opposition: Vermont
and New York passed sweeping state-wide moratoriums on fracking
over the concerns, while Texas and Oklahoma - whose economies
rely heavily on the oil and gas industry - this year passed laws
forbidding local fracking bans.
For Linzey, all four examples illustrate the same problem: a
lack of authority for affected communities to decide their own
fates.
So far, five of the communities that have adopted
CELDF-written ordinances, including Grant Township, have had
them challenged in court, and one decided to repeal its measure
after a federal judge ruled against it. The other communities
say they don't expect to win.
The fund's rebellious approach has drawn fire from the oil
industry, legal experts and established environmental groups.
And the criticism is likely to grow as cash-strapped local
jurisdictions find themselves on the hook for defending
ordinances in court cases they have little chance of winning.
But Linzey says his goal is not to write local laws that are
popular, or stand up in court, but rather to trigger a public
debate about community rights to local self-government - even if
it means a community ultimately falls into financial ruin.
"If enough of these cases get in front of a judge, there is
a chance we could start to have an impact within the judiciary,"
said Linzey. "And if a town goes bankrupt trying to defend one
of our ordinances, well, perhaps that's exactly what is needed
to trigger a national movement."
CELDF has about 10 staff members spread across several of
the states where it is active, and also relies on lawyers
volunteering their time. The group has never won a case that
went to court.
The city of Lafayette, Colorado, has already paid some
$60,000 so far defending its 2013 CELDF-authored community bill
of rights in court, knowing the effort is a form of legal
disobedience with little hope of yielding a courtroom win.
"The idea is to push this issue into people's
consciousness," said Merrily Mazza, a council member in the city
of 27,000 people.
"FLATLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL"
About 400 U.S. municipalities have sought to pass bans on
fracking over the past ten years, mainly through legal moves
like zoning regulations that have been easily overturned,
according to Food and Water Watch, a non-profit organization.
But CELDF's strategy of explicitly flouting existing legal
structures has made the group one of the fracking industry's
most aggravating opponents, according to Kevin Moody, chief
counsel for the Pennsylvania Independent Oil and Gas
Association. He calls the fund's hard-line view of local
self-government "ridiculous," but capable of delaying projects
and making them more costly.
"If they want to have this debate, have it in a political
arena," Moody said. "Don't enact ordinances that are blatantly
unlawful, tie up local townships, expose them to liability, and
tie up companies."
Linzey's approach has also not earned him many friends among
established environmental groups, big donors, or legal experts.
The organization operates on a relatively small annual $800,000
budget, funded by a handful of left-leaning foundations,
including the Park Foundation and the Heinz Endowments, as well
as by private donors whose names it withholds.
"I appreciate their opposition to corporate power and their
defense of the environment, but it is flatly unconstitutional,"
says Kent Greenfield, a professor of law at Boston College. He
said if communities could reject constitutional rights, nothing
could stop them from re-segregating schools, for example.
The Washington-based Natural Resources Defense Council said
that while it shares CELDF's goal of combating fracking, it
considers CELDF's style too risky for local communities enacting
the ordinances.
In Mora County, New Mexico, community leaders this year
voted to repeal their CELDF-authored anti-fracking ordinance
after a federal court judge ruled against the county in a
lawsuit brought by an oil company and landowners.
"We weren't comfortable using our county as the test case to
try to overturn two centuries of law," said Mora County
Commissioner Paula Garcia.
In Grant Township, residents so far have remained willing to
fight. The community has spent just a few thousand dollars of
its annual $250,000 budget defending its CELDF-drafted community
bill of rights. But it may have to spend more.
Last August, PGE took Grant Township to court, arguing that
the measure was unconstitutional and causing it financial harm
by delaying a federally-permitted waste injection well.
"If PGE wants to bankrupt this township, that's fine,
that's just the way it's going to be," said Jon Perry, 59, one
of three township supervisors. "I'm not sure that will look very
impressive on their resume."
PGE did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Bruce Wallace and
Sue Horton)