By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. Aug 6 Oil and gas producer
Range Resources did not properly monitor leaks from a
wastewater containment pond in Pennsylvania and the state has
begun enforcement action that could lead to a fine, state
officials said on Wednesday.
A leak was detected earlier this year at the Yeager
impoundment in Amwell Township in Washington County, in
southwestern Pennsylvania, according to the Notice of Violation
issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection on
July 24.
The pond contains a briny mixture of fluids, including
drilling water that returns to the surface after fracking, the
process that involves pumping chemical-laced water and sand
underground to fracture rock to release oil or gas, said Range
Resources spokesman Matt Pitzarella.
"During its operation of the (pond), flow was often detected
in the leak detection zone, but Range did not satisfy the
permit's weekly chlorides testing requirements," the notice
said.
The Yeager pond was opened by Range Resources in 2010 and
has been the subject of ongoing litigation by neighbors upset at
the company's refusal to reveal the exact makeup of the fluids
in the containment pond.
Range is not required to say what it holds in the wastewater
pond, said John Poister, a spokesman for the southwest regional
office of DEP in Pittsburgh. He did not specify the level of a
possible fine.
DEP is also investigating leakage at two other Range
Resources containment ponds in Washington County. The company
has 23 ponds in the county, said Pitzarella, the spokesman. He
said it has drained and is closing the Yeager pond, but denied
that was because of the leakage.
(Reporting by David DeKok in Harrisburg; Editing by Edward
McAllister and Dan Grebler)