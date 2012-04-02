WASHINGTON, April 2 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency, in another retreat in its oversight of
hydraulic fracturing, dropped allegations that Range Resources
Corp polluted drinking water in Texas while drilling for
natural gas.
The EPA on Friday said it would no longer pursue a lawsuit
that alleged Range's drilling had polluted drinking water Parker
County, Texas. The suit would have made Range fix wells it
claimed were polluting the water.
The EPA has backtracked on oversight of three pollution
claims in the last month, as the Obama administration walks a
fine line between promoting drilling of vast new resources of
domestic fuel and regulating an industry that environmentalists
say can pollute water and air supplies.
"Resolving the lawsuits with Range allows EPA to shift the
Agency's focus in this particular case away from litigation and
towards a joint effort on the science and safety of energy
extraction," an EPA spokesman said in a release.
On March 15 the agency released results from a first round
of tests of drinking water at 11 homes in Dimock, Pennsylvania,
the first batch of what the EPA announced in January would be
tests performed at 60 homes in Dimock. Residents had complained
since 2008 of foul smelling water after Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
began fracking for gas nearby.
Earlier in March, the agency said it would work with the
state of Wyoming to retest water supplies after questions were
raised about an EPA draft report showing harmful chemicals from
fracking fluids were likely present in an aquifer near the town
of Pavillion.
The Obama administration is moving ahead with other
regulations and safety tests on fracking. The agency is expected
to finalize rules this week on emissions from fracking and other
natural gas drilling that causes smog.
The EPA is also studying the actual fracking process, in
which companies blast large amounts of sand and water laced with
chemicals underground to free oil and natural gas. Initial
results of the study, which was mandated by Congress, will be
released by the end of the year.
The EPA is expected to release more results on water tests
from the remaining 49 homes in Dimock, Pennsylvania in coming
weeks.
