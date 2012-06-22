* Interior Dept extending comment period by 60 days
* Industry groups, governors raise concern about rules
* Environmentalists say more disclosure needed
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, June 22 The Obama administration is
extending by 60 days the deadline for the public to comment on a
proposal expanding oversight of fracking drilling on federal
lands, as both industry and environmental groups seek changes.
The Interior Department unveiled draft regulations in early
May that would require companies to get approval before using
fracking and to reveal the chemicals they would use in the
process after they finish drilling.
"To ensure that the public and key stakeholders, including
industry and public health groups, are able to provide important
feedback that will help inform any final rule, Interior has
decided to extend the public comment period for our commonsense
draft rule," the department said in a statement.
The department will now accept comments on the rules into
September, extending its initial July deadline by 60 days.
Despite the extension, the rule is still expected to be
finalized later this year, an Interior official said.
Oil and gas groups have charged the rules add an unnecessary
layer of regulation to already sufficient state oversight.
Governors from several heavy oil and gas drilling states
including Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming also raised concerns
about the rules and asked for more time for public comment.
At the same time, some environmentalists have complained
that the rules do not go far enough. A group of the 38 lawmakers
in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday urged to
Interior to require drillers to reveal the chemicals they plan
to use before they start fracking.
With the federal election in November, the Obama
administration has reached out more to oil and gas interests and
touted its support for development of U.S. fossil fuels,
attempting to combat criticism from Republicans that the White
House has focused too much on renewable energy.
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a process that
involves injecting water, sand and chemicals underground to
extract fuel.
The drilling technique has unlocked massive shale oil and
gas reserves, but also led to a backlash from environmentalists
and some neighbors of drilling sites, who complain about
pollution of the air and water.
Shale oil and gas drillers have strongly disputed these
charges, arguing that fracking is safe and has been used for
decades.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)